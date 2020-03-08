Bannon: CCP Must Accept 3 Conditions to Control the Coronavirus Epidemic

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues spreading around the world, and on February 8, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon stated that this pandemic is “China’s Chernobyl,” and went on to say that the Chinese Communist Party must accept three conditions to control the epidemic.

First, the Great Firewall must come down. The Chinese people must be able to communicate their situation and let the world’s people see what’s actually happening, unfiltered by the Chinese Communist Party.

Second, the Chinese regime must allow professionals from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate on-site in order to assess the situation and give their recommendations. President Trump has proposed three times to send members from CDC and related personnel to China who are virus specialists.

Third, they must accept health professionals from around the world who would volunteer to go to China to provide care for people and support China’s public health system, relieving doctors and nurses who are overworked and overwhelmed by the situation.

He also mentioned Gabriel Leung, Dean of the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong. Gabriel Leung estimates that the peak of the outbreak will happen in April and May, successively in Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Of these cities, Chongqing will reach its peak one to two weeks earlier than other provinces and cities since it has the closest transport network to Wuhan and the highest passenger flow between the two areas.

Not until June or July is it anticipated that the outbreak could gradually de-escalate. Leung warned that the epidemic is very likely to spread globally and suggested countries apply “continuous and very strict” restrictions on the flow of population.

The global community is puzzled and dissatisfied by the fact that the Chinese regime has restricted international medical specialists and scientists, from the U.S. in particular, from entering China to offer help. This could possibly save more Chinese lives.

Some analysts consider that the Chinese Communist Party may have hidden secrets that they are unwilling to have discovered so they are procrastinating to seal the loopholes.

