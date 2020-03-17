5 Key Foods for Longevity

Birth and old age, sickness and death are the course of nature, but that does not stop us from hoping for a long life. As the food is our first necessity, as well as providing energy and nutrients, it is also the main source that we use to promote longevity.

1. Fresh vegetables

Vegetables contain rich protein, carotene, vitamins, fiber, minerals like calcium, potassium, and iron, as well as plant hormones. Their antioxidants, such as anthocyanin, work to reduce free radicals and so promote immunity and slow down aging. Eating more vegetables can help you stay young and grow older slowly.

2. Eggs

Eggs are high in nutritional value. They contain protein, trace elements, minerals such as iron, calcium, and phosphorus, as well as nutrients like amino acid and lecithin. Eating an egg daily can help replenish qi, nourish the lungs, improve weak constitution and malnutrition. They work to promote overall wellbeing and prolong life.

3. Millet

Millet is a common grain crop that is rich in starch, carotene, zinc, iron, calcium, selenium, vitamins, protein, and especially vitamin B2, which can maintain growth and reproductive capacity and strengthen muscles and bones. Millet nourishes your blood and brain, repairs your systems, strengthens your spleen and stomach, detoxifies and reduces heat. It works to keep your body in good health so as to live longer.

4. Apples

Apples are low in calories but high in vitamins, calcium, malic acid, and minerals. They promote metabolism. Their content of antioxidants, such as polyphenols and flavonoids, can prevent cancer and enhance immunity. Their trace elements and fiber content promote gastrointestinal motility and reduce the chance of diseases, and thus help to maintain good health for a long life.

5. Nuts

Nuts mostly contain protein, vitamins, oil, amino acid, and minerals that are necessary for growth and promote brain functions. The unsaturated fatty acid is easily absorbed by the human body and regulates blood lipids and slows down aging. More frequent nut intake can boost the immune system and help prolong life.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

