Are You Eating These Readily Available Nutrients for Your Immune System?

As the CCP coronavirus continues to spread, it’s very important to boost your immunity, as physical health and immunity are closely related. High-quality nutrition can keep your immune system healthy. The best foods to boost immunity are all around you, easily available, and cheap. Here are some simple diet strategies to help you boost your immunity during the pandemic.

Protein

Protein is the main component of our body’s cells, and the immune system needs it to function properly. The highest quality animal protein sources include lean meat, chicken, fish (especially deep-sea fish containing omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, catfish, and mackerel), seafood, low-fat milk, and eggs; plant-based protein sources including beans, tofu, soy products, and nuts.

Vitamin C

When you feel as though you are catching a cold or have got a cold, you often drink fresh fruit juices rich in vitamin C, such as orange juice or lemonade. You may eat some fruits such as strawberry, tomato, hawthorn, papaya, or have some fried vegetables such as garlic broccoli or vegetarian stir-fried cabbage. These foods are rich in vitamin C. When you have caught a cold, the vitamin C tablet you often supplement is an “enhancer” to help your body produce antibodies.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is the “guardian” of the first line of defense and can improve immunity. Carrot fried broccoli, pumpkin millet porridge, spinach, and pork liver soup are rich in vitamin A.

Zinc

Zinc is the “good helper” for regulating immunity. Seafood contains a large amount of zinc, which is also an important nutrient to maintain immunity. Medically, it has been found that people who lack zinc in their bodies can hardly resist the attack of bacteria and viruses. In daily life, you can often eat oyster porridge, steamed oysters, mushroom soup, chicken liver, duck liver, lean meat, and pecan nuts. These foods are rich in zinc. Lack of zinc causes anorexia, picky eating, and even pica.

Iron

Iron is a fundamental element for antibody formation and improving immunity. Iron deficiency can cause a yellowish-white complexion, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. At this moment, it is recommended to cook more iron-rich recipes, such as lean fried meat with green peppers, spinach pork liver soup, and roasted chicken liver.

Selenium

Selenium is a component of immune cells. Selenium deficiency causes susceptibility to cardiomyopathy. Selenium also can help fight cancer. It is good to eat more seafood or selenium-rich foods, such as selenium-rich tea, selenium-rich rice, selenium-rich eggs, selenium-rich water, and other products in high-selenium soil areas.

Vitamin E

Beans and nuts are rich in vitamin E. Studies show that vitamin E helps to produce antibodies and increase the activity of T cells, especially important for elderly people with low immune function. The vegetable oils, nuts, and legumes used in daily cooking contain natural vitamin E.

