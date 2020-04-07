The UN and WHO’s Dismal Handling of the CCP Coronavirus

The United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) are the two entities people of the world counted on when the CCP coronavirus outbreak began. But rather than help people fight the virus, both these organizations decided to close their eyes to the Chinese government’s role in the pandemic, worsening the problem.

The UN and China

More than 1,300,000 people, as of April 7, have been infected by the CCP coronavirus worldwide. Surprisingly, the UN is yet to discuss the matter. The 15-member Security Council also remains silent. It is being reported that China and some of its allies are blocking a draft that would discuss the viral outbreak. The proposed draft calls for “full transparency” on the matter, something Beijing would rightly be worried about since it has done so much to cover up the issue when the outbreak was in its initial stages.

If a thorough investigation were to be conducted, the Chinese government might get caught with their pants down and shamed in the international community for their terrible handling of the viral outbreak that has led to thousands of deaths. “The silence of the Council on an issue impacting human security in such a profound manner reflects that it is obviously not fit for purpose for the challenges of our times,” a UN diplomat said to PTI (Business Today). The draft, prepared by Estonia, warns that the COVID-19 pandemic might pose a serious threat to international peace.

China held the presidency of the Security Council in March. Since the president decides what can and cannot be discussed at the council, the coronavirus issue was inevitably blocked. Thankfully, China’s role as the president ended in March and José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic) has taken over the position for April. Some hope that Mr. Weisinger might have the will to hold China accountable for its actions. Beijing is a permanent member of the UN and therefore enjoys veto power due to which it can continue to exert significant pressure within the organization.

The U.S. has been insisting that the Security Council highlights the Chinese origin of the virus. However, strong opposition from the China-backed camp has resulted in a stalemate. Chinese propaganda has been actively spreading disinformation that the coronavirus spread into China from America. Pompeo has lashed out at such claims several times, insisting that this is not the time to spread rumors. “You see it. You see it on social media… You see it in remarks from senior people inside the Chinese Communist Party talking about whether this was a — the U.S. brought to China. This is crazy talk,” he said, as reported by NBC News.

The WHO’s support of China

Even more concerning is that the WHO (World Health Organization) has been constantly praising China for its “efforts” ever since the virus began to spread. This despite the fact that it was China’s lackluster initial reaction that resulted in the infection spreading massively overseas. Director-General Tedros Adhanom even went on to criticize the U.S. for initiating a travel ban against China when all the Trump administration was doing was to protect its citizens.

Many critics have pointed out that the WHO has been infiltrated by pro-China, pro-communist individuals who have a shady past. Tedros is one such person. “A former minister of health and minister of foreign affairs for Ethiopia, Tedros is an executive member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) political party, which came to power through a struggle in 1991 and has been listed as a perpetrator in the Global Terrorism Database. After he became the WHO’s chief, critics questioned Tedros’s attempt to appoint then-Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe to the WHO,” according to The Hill.

What has been most shocking is the WHO’s handling of Taiwan during this coronavirus outbreak. China has forced the organization to deny membership to the island nation. Due to this, the population of Taiwan remains vulnerable during an epidemic since it lacks a direct and timely channel to the WHO and its resources. Interestingly, Taiwan has been pretty successful in restricting the spread of the virus despite being excluded from the WHO.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email