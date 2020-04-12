Czech Republic Uncovers Massive Error Rate of Chinese-Made Coronavirus Test Kits

While China is scrambling to turn itself from a “Wuhan virus exporting country” into a “global savior,” it has once again been found to be exporting inferior products. Experts from the Czech Republic have revealed that 150,000 rapid coronavirus test kits purchased from China have an error rate as high as 80 percent. Czech’s public radio broadcaster iRozhlas reported on March 24 that Pavla Svrčinova, the country’s lead hygienist, stated the high error rate was discovered after ordering the kits to be tested for accuracy.

Svrčinova said after the CCP virus test kits were assessed at a university hospital on March 21, they were found to have both a high “false positive” rate as well as a high “false negative” rate, leaving the country with thousands of unusable test kits on its hands. “Fortunately, we were very visionary and immediately took a sample to check the test kits and proved its detection error rate,” Svrčinova said. The country has had to revert to conventional laboratory testing methods as a result.

Just days before, the Chinese government’s Central Television proudly announced that Czech military planes had left Shenzhen with 150,000 of the special test kits, which could provide results in 20-25 minutes. But as early as February, some experts reported on China’s Central Television that the accuracy rate of nucleic acid detection used in China was only 30-50 percent. A doctor from Wuhan recently disclosed on the Internet that the error rate of nucleic acid detection is as high as 70 percent, confirming previous findings.

Taiwan’s current affairs commentator, Wang Hao, stated on Facebook that China’s rapid screening test kit error rate is actually as high as 80 percent. He said that there are two possibilities for why this may be happening. First, China is selling fake test kits to swindle money, which would indicate that the CCP has no conscience at all. Second, China is selling genuine test kits and does not actually know that the error rate is as high as 80 percent. China used the data collected from these extremely unreliable test kits, thus highly underestimating the epidemic situation. There would then be many “false negative” people walking around, meaning that at any time the situation could explode into a second wave of infection.

Whatever the case may be, the Chinese government has done the world a huge disservice. Not only was China not forthcoming with what it knew about the CCP coronavirus, but it’s now causing more harm by selling faulty products, while in the same breath boasting that it’s helping save the world from the very virus that it unleashed.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by T. Denning

