Tips From Astronauts: Dealing With Isolation During the Lockdown

Living cooped up inside can be a dull, mentally stressful thing for many people. Astronauts are trained to survive in these conditions. Some live hundreds of days in a small tube in outer space and still maintain their lively spirit when they get back home. Here is how to deal with the CCP coronavirus lockdown the same way astronauts deal with isolation in space.

Take care of yourself

Many people tend to gloss over their physical and psychological needs during the lockdown. For instance, they might not maintain proper hygiene and will only take a bath once every 2 or 3 days. Or they might sleep very rarely and spend most of their time glued to the TV. These are unhealthy habits that can keep you in a state of constant depression, even stressing out your relationship with those living with you during the lockdown.

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield believes that this is actually a good time to self-isolate in the history of humanity. “So many people have access to the internet that you have the entire written work, body of knowledge, right at your fingertips… So take care of yourself, take care of your family, take care of your friends,” he says, as reported by Futurism.

Work-life balance

Maintaining a proper work-life balance can turn out to be difficult for people who have chosen to work remotely during the lockdown. In a normal scenario, they might work 9 to 5 at the office and enjoy some time by themselves or with their family back home. When you work from home, there is no such rigid division. You might end up working one hour and then watching TV the next, complete half the work by noon and then the remaining late at night.

For some people, the “life” part of the work-life balance might be neglected. “When you are living and working in the same place for days on end, work can have a way of taking over everything if you let it. Living in space, I deliberately paced myself because I knew I was in it for the long haul — just like we all are today. Take time for fun activities,” retired NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly writes in The New York Times. So make sure you strictly keep your work schedule within the limits of what it would normally be and use the rest of the time to chill out.

The big picture

If you feel like you are being imprisoned and restricted due to the lockdown, always remember the big picture — the lockdown does not exist to harm you but to save you and others. “COVID-19 gives us a higher purpose much like being in space does because we are saving lives by quarantining… It is important to understand that bigger purpose and to embrace that purpose to give you reason and rationale for continuing to put up with the situation,” retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson said, as reported by Space.

Go outside

Just because a lockdown has been announced does not mean you have to strictly limit yourself to your home. Sometimes, going outside might be necessary to fuel your spirit. In space, spacewalks allow astronauts to clear their minds. As far as you are concerned, check the local regulations. If it is allowed in your area, spend some time outside or go for a walk in your neighborhood.

