Flower Home Leisure Farm (花露休閒農場) is the largest of its kind in Taiwan. Located at Zhuolan (卓蘭) in central Taiwan’s Miaoli County (苗栗縣), this flower ranch is the only flower leisure farm that comes with beautiful gardens, cozy restaurants and cafés, a unique aroma boutique, and a nice guesthouse in Taiwan.

Please watching the following video of the hydrangea festival of a flower leisure farm in Taiwan.

Covering an area of 3.2 hectares (7.9 acres), this flower farm is beautiful all year round, as its different features shine in each season respectively. The lavender festival (薰衣草季), the hydrangea festival (繍球花季), the phalaenopsis (moth orchid) festival (蝴蝶蘭季), and the poinsettia festival (聖誕紅季) are held January-March, April-June, July-September, and October-December respectively.

Flower Home Leisure Farm’s hydrangea festival 2020 kicked off on April 2, and it will last until mid-June when the flowering period for hydrangeas is over. During this period, visitors can appreciate many stunning hydrangea flowers in almost every corner of the leisure farm. The beautiful hydrangeas in the ranch come in various colors, ranging from pink to red and blue, as well as from purple to green and white.

Located in the central area of the flower ranch is a striking castle in the shape of a heart. It is constructed with dried twigs, dazzling hydrangeas in various colors, and other plants. The small square in front of the hydrangea castle is practically packed with stunning hydrangeas and other beautiful flowers and plants. The hydrangea castle, as well as the square, is so magnificent that visitors often have to line up for taking photos, especially on holidays.

Orchid Hall (靚花水悅) is another highlight of the leisure farm. In addition to various species of colorful moth orchids and other eye-catching flowers and plants displayed in beautiful arrays in Orchid Hall, “Flowers in Mirrors” is the chief attraction of the Hall.

Hundreds of hydrangea flowers are stacked up in circles on a plank platform to form a cake-like flower presentation surrounded by a curved mirror wall on three sides.

These flowers and mirrors are perfectly arranged so that the flowers reflected in the mirror wall resemble the scene viewed in a kaleidoscope (萬花筒). When visitors have a picture taken alongside the “flower cake,” their images are reflected in the curved mirror wall from different angles.

There are many other beautiful hydrangea flowers tastefully displayed at various locations across the leisure farm. In particular, those exhibited around the two steel dancing figurines and a flower fairy figurine at the lush lawn in front of the castle-like guesthouse building always amaze visitors upon their arrival.

