The Health Benefits of Potatoes

The starch in potatoes is mainly a large molecular group that can be slowly absorbed by the body and make you feel full after eating. Being rich in dietary fiber, low in fat, and high in vitamins, potatoes are known as a perfect nutritional food and can prevent the three highs.

Potatoes also contain the most complete vitamins among all crops, of which the vitamin C content has the advantage of being heat-resistant. After heating, about 85 percent of the vitamin C can still be retained, because potatoes contain a specific type of starch, which can protect the vitamin C from being destroyed by heat.

Studies have shown that the starch in potatoes is a type of fat-resistant starch, which has the effect of reducing fat cells. The resistant starch is also effective in lowering cholesterol and preventing gallstones, bowel cancer, diabetes, fatty liver, and other diseases.

Help control cholesterol and prevent gallstones

Potatoes can stimulate the secretion of bile and enhance the metabolism of cholesterol, helping to lower blood fat and cholesterol. Potatoes also can stimulate bile secretion and gallbladder contraction, and that can prevent gallstones.

Help prevent cardiovascular disease

With low calories, the starch in potatoes is not easily converted into cholesterol or fat. In addition, the resistant starch in potatoes also plays a role in cleaning up and preventing the synthesis and utilization of cholesterol, which helps prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Help lower blood pressure

Potatoes contain high amounts of potassium and low amounts of sodium — the potassium content one of the highest among vegetables. So potatoes are suitable for people with high blood pressure and edema.

Strengthen the spleen and nourish the stomach

Potatoes contain soluble dietary fiber, which causes little irritation to the gastrointestinal mucosa. Eating potatoes often has the effect of adjusting the stomach, strengthening the spleen and qi, and relaxing the bowel.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

