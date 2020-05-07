How to Boost Your Immune System to Fight Off the CCP Virus?

With people continuing to fall ill from the CCP coronavirus, interest in improving one’s immunity has been growing. Though a strong immune system does not guarantee that you won’t be infected, it does increase your chances of surviving the pandemic. So here are some ways you can boost your immune system and strengthen your body to fight off the CCP virus.

Diet

Vitamin C is one of the major contributors to the immune system. As such, consuming foods that are rich in Vitamin C should be made a priority. One orange will provide you with 106 percent of the daily value (DV) of Vitamin C. One cup of red bell peppers gives you 211 percent of the DV. Consuming foods rich in Vitamin D is also essential, since Vitamin D is known to regulate the production of a specific protein that has the ability to target and kill viruses. It also modifies the number and activity of white blood cells that can diminish the spread of the virus and other microbes. Excellent sources of vitamin D include eggs, tofu, mushrooms, fortified milk, and fatty fish like sardines and salmon.

If you drink alcohol, keep it to a minimum or completely avoid it if you can during the COVID-19 outbreak. Several studies have shown that people who drink heavily become increasingly susceptible to infections, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that has been identified as the leading cause of deaths in people infected with COVID-19. Plus, always keep yourself well hydrated. Dehydration can trigger increased stress, which might make it difficult for the body to combat the CCP coronavirus. “Women should aim to consume 2.7 liters or 91 ounces of fluids daily, and men, 3.7 liters or 125 ounces; an amount that includes all fluids and water-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and soups,” according to CNN.

Cleanliness

Always keep yourself and your surroundings clean, especially during this viral outbreak. Wash your hands often with a sanitizer that has at least 60 percent alcohol content. For the best results, you should clean the hands for about 20 seconds.

Ensure that the sanitizer is thoroughly applied to the top and bottom of the palm, as well as regions in between the fingers. If you use a reusable facemask when venturing out, then keep in mind to clean it thoroughly every time you come back home. Plus, never ever touch the front portion of the mask with your bare hands since you might get infected in the process.

Sleep

Just sleeping 8 hours every day is good enough to give anyone strong immunity. In people who are infected with COVID-19 and experience a sudden decline in health, the main reason is often the immune system going into overdrive. This process is called a cytokine storm. Cytokines are proteins released by cells of the body when the immune system coordinates the fight against infections.

In some patients infected with COVID-19, these cytokines can be released in excess that can end up even killing the person. A single night of bad sleep is sufficient to trigger an uncontrolled increase in cytokines. Back in 2005 when the bird flu virus was causing a global scare, scientists noted that the high fatality rate in some groups of patients was due to an abnormally high cytokine response. So hit the bed on time and get a good night’s sleep regularly.

