How to Give Meaning to Your Death

It’s surprising how most existential questions hit you at the most random moments. These are questions that you find yourself facing more frequently than you would imagine, and yet, at some point, we always whisk them away under the rug of our everyday routine. We’re too busy “doing life” to face the truth of death. How would you be mentally approaching death when you grow older? Would you still be worried about the routine or would you be looking at the bigger picture?

At the end of the day, we are living a finite existence. The only fact that remains constant in your life is that at some point, you will die. The concept of a happy death lies somewhere in between how you interpret your life priorities and how you would wish to be remembered after you’re gone. Here we explore what is necessary for you to find purpose in your life and thereby give meaning to death.

Be selfish

Before you find purpose, it’s really important to have an understanding of who you are, where you have come from, and where you’re going. It would seem obvious, but it’s important to be selfish. Spend time by yourself, understand what truly makes you happy. Observe your everyday actions and thoughts, and see what motivates you and what holds you back from living fully. You can apply yourself effectively to something only if you understand your natural motivating factors and limitations.

Build connections

It’s true you have a finite life; however, your life can be an infinite learning experience through the relationships you create. Build your circle through meaningful connections. When you constantly make new connections, you’re potentially gaining access to a new perspective, a new approach to life. Treat each connection as a teacher. Regardless of whether they turn out good or bad, they will provide you with some input about your purpose in life.

Break patterns

It’s easy to believe that your life is about the rituals and routines you build around yourself. For most people, there is a difference between the things you do to survive and the things you do to live your life. A lot of people associate their identity with what they do for a living. That’s not necessarily who you are. This is why it’s important that you take breaks from your regular routine to get a glimpse of the bigger picture. Find something that excites you and go after it. One of the best ways to break the routine is unplanned travel. It’s also a great tool for self-discovery.

Be compassionate

It’s surprising how we are held back from doing simple acts of compassion every day. It’s something inherent in our species. We are social animals and have a natural inclination to help people in need. Seek out opportunities where you can be useful to someone in need, and help them. These small acts help you kindle your inner happiness. It has to be experienced to be understood. Small acts of kindness can go a long way. It’s a great way to nourish your soul and also build meaningful connections that will help you in the long term.

At the end of the day, it’s how you prioritize things in life that build toward having a positive approach to death. Regardless of how successful you’ve been, the belief that you have constantly tried to be the best version of yourself during your lifetime gives meaning to your death.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list