Home U.S. Biden Orders Commission to Study Packing the Supreme Court
U.S.

Biden Orders Commission to Study Packing the Supreme Court

By Arvind Datta
0
0
Biden has issued an executive order that some say is aimed at packing the Supreme Court in favor of Democrats.
Biden has issued an executive order that some say is aimed at packing the Supreme Court in favor of Democrats. (Image: MarkThomas via Pixabay)

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to set up a commission aimed at studying possible reforms to be made to the U.S Supreme Court, including the controversial ‘packing’ of the court which is being aggressively pushed forward by Democrats. Packing means expanding the number of justices in the Supreme Court. If the move were successful, Democrats would add enough pro-liberal members to the court to get a controlling majority. At present, the Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, which has been a source of discontent among liberals.

“The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals. The topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices,” the White House said in a statement.

The commission will be led by Bob Bauer and Cristina Rodriguez, who both served as officials in the Obama administration. Bauer has been a major proponent for imposing term limits for Supreme Court justices. One of his articles from 2005 argued that since American laws normally constrain great power with limits, it would make sense to apply such limits to the justices as well. 

Over 30 people have been named in the commission, which is scheduled to issue a comprehensive report on the matter within 180 days of their first meeting. During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden had promised to arrange for experts to look into the matter of the Supreme Court’s structure.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks at the conference on "Striking the Balance: Fair and Independent Courts in a New Era" at the Georgetown Law School in Washington on May 20, 2009.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks at the conference on “Striking the Balance: Fair and Independent Courts in a New Era” at the Georgetown Law School in Washington on May 20, 2009. (Image: YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell called Biden’s court-packing commission an “assault on our nation’s independent jury.” He cited late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who had said that “nine seems to be a good number” for the Supreme Court justices. McConnell also accused Democrats of having an “open disdain for judicial independence” and cited how Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer had threatened Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch in March last year.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who was appointed by Clinton and has often sided with other liberal justices on several court decisions, has also expressed worries at Biden’s attempt to expand the size of the Supreme Court. In a speech given at Harvard University, he warned that the act of adding seats will only diminish the value of the Supreme Court in public perception.

“Put abstractly, the Court’s power, like that of any tribunal, must depend upon the public’s willingness to respect its decisions, even those with which they disagree and even when they believe a decision seriously mistaken… If the public sees judges as ‘politicians in robes,’ its confidence in the courts, and in the rule of law itself, can only diminish, diminishing the Court’s power, including its power to act as a ‘check’ on the other branches,” Breyer said in his address.

Following Breyer’s statements regarding packing the court, several left-wing groups called for his resignation, asking for a younger, more radical justice to replace him. When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether the groups pressuring Breyer should just back off, she declined to defend the Supreme Court justice.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Arvind Datta: Arvind is a recluse; prefers staying far away from the limelight as possible. Be that as it may, he keeps a close eye on what's happening, and reports on it to keep people rightly informed.

Previous articleChina Sends Unprecedented 25 Aircraft Into Taiwan Air Defense Zone
Next articleTreaty Loophole Could Allow Chinese State Broadcaster to Return to UK Airwaves

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Social Media Cannot Ban Protected Speech, Says Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested that social media platforms cannot censor constitutionally protected speech. He made the observation in the context of a case that involved former President Donald Trump. While in office, Trump had blocked some critics on his Twitter page. The critics approached the high court, claiming that their First Amendment […]

Read more
U.S.

Democrat Mayor Supports DeSantis After ’60 Minutes’ Fake News Scandal

The mayor of Palm Beach, Democrat Dave Kerner, has come out in support of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after a deceptively edited ’60 minutes’ report on CBS insinuated that the governor had extended a vaccine partnership with the grocery store Publix in a ‘pay to play’ deal. The store had apparently offered $100,000 to […]

Read more
China

Minimizing US Reliance on China for Pharmaceuticals

An over-reliance on China to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished medical products has left the United States vulnerable to trade weaponization as a means of economic punishment, and a possible supply chain bottleneck, in a strategic move to inflict harm on American citizens. The issue of dependence on China to supply APIs and […]

Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times