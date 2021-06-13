Fulton County Audit: Plaintiff Claims 10,000 to 20,000 Fake Ballots

The lead petitioner in the Fulton County audit believes that thousands of false ballots were cast during the 2020 presidential election. Several election workers from the county are scheduled to be deposed in the coming days.

The lawsuit

The Fulton County lawsuit was filed in December 2020, alleging that there were voting irregularities in the 2020 race. The lead petitioner in the case is Garland Favorito, a certified poll watcher and founder of election integrity advocacy group, VOTER GA. The defendants are Fulton County officials.

On May 21, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ruled to unseal an estimated 147,000 absentee ballots and scheduled a meeting between the parties involved in the case at the ballot storage location on May 28. However, on May 27, the judge postponed the proposed May 28 meeting when Fulton County officials filed several motions.

Amero also ordered for the facility where the ballots were being stored to be guarded 24/7. However, on May 30, Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson tweeted that an alarm at the building where the absentee ballots were being stored was triggered. The building’s door was found “wide open and unattended.”

County officials said that the alarm was triggered on May 29 after deputies guarding the building drove away at around 4 p.m. The ballots were being kept in a room that they said was “never breached or compromised.”

In a May 31 statement, former President Donald Trump criticized the lax security and asked for better protections. “Republicans and Patriots must protect this site and the Absentee Ballots,” he said.

“The Left talks about election security but they do not practice what they preach because they are afraid of what might be found. Fulton County Leadership—do the right thing and protect these ballots,” he continued. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for June 21.

Fake ballots

In a recent interview with RealClear Investigations, Favorito said, “we have what is almost surely major absentee-ballot fraud in Fulton County involving 10,000 to 20,000 probably false ballots.” He mentioned that there were five pallets of suspicious shrink-wrapped ballots.

Favorito was also not convinced by the county officials’ claim that the room storing the ballots was not breached in the May 29 incident. “How do we know for certain there was no tampering with the ballots?” he asked. Favorito’s lawyer is seeking access to video footage from the security cameras in the building.

In an interview with the War Room, former New York police officer Bernie Kerik stated that the Fulton County election was fraudulent and that the “next three or four weeks is going to be explosive.” He revealed that 174 batches of ballots, amounting to 17,400 votes, were “missing,” and that the “election was stolen.” Biden only won the state of Georgia by around 12,000 votes.

“The people of Georgia feel betrayed by Gov. Kemp… He and the Secretary of State [Brad Raffensperger] allowed that certification of the vote to go forward knowing — they knew, they had to know — that that was an inaccurate count. It was a fraudulent count,” Kerik said.

Kerik stood beside lawyer Rudy Giuliani during the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference in Pennsylvania on Nov. 7, 2020, which discussed the status of Trump’s legal challenges to the state’s ballot counting process.

Deposition

Multiple election workers are scheduled to be deposed in the coming days as part of the Fulton County audit lawsuit. The depositions, essentially sworn out-of-court testimonies provided by witnesses, were requested by lawyer Robert Cheeley, who is representing some of the plaintiffs.

“I think it would nail down some of the issues, some of the things that are still unanswered at State Farm Arena. I think that’s [Cheeley’s] intent,” Favorito told people during an online chat, as reported by The Epoch Times.

The State Farm Arena vote counting room was the focal point of an alleged major election fraud scandal. On Nov. 3, officials asked poll observers to leave the site at around 11 p.m. The observers were informed that the vote-counting process was finished for the day. However, election workers continued to count the votes even after observers left.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, election workers who were on-site that day, are scheduled for deposition. Freeman has been asked to bring a thumb drive containing all records of communications she made regarding the presidential election between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

She was also asked to submit all electronic devices used during the period. Moss has been given similar instructions. Keisha Dixon, who helped register voters for the election, and Caryn Ficklin, who works for the county, are also being deposed.

With reporting by Prakash Gogoi.