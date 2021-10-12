Fall Forward Into a New Career at the Medical Training Institute of New York

The Medical Training Institute of New York (MTI) offers a healthy program of continuing medical education courses. It specializes in helping non-medically trained staff to understand medical terminology, whether encountered through doctors’ reports, prescriptions, or investigation results.

According to MTI co-founder and student course specialist Cindy Keitz, most students can get a certificate in as little as 3-6 months. The institute will guarantee intern- and externships, so students can work in their chosen field and earn an income.

“We’re not a college degree program,” Keitz explained to Vision Times. “It’s continuing education for adults. So 98% of our courses are all medical-based.”

The institute offers 11 courses for the fall including pharmacy technician, clinical medical assistant, medical billing and coding, dental assistant, medical assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA), Certified Nurse Assistant (Advanced), Patient Care Technician, EKG/Phlebotomy Technician (combination), EKG Technician, Phlebotomy technician, Dialysis Technician, and Home Health care/Aide.

Furthermore, there are three levels of pharmacy certification, entry-level, middle level, and advanced level, something not all schools offer.

Currently, MTI is building a new facility with 800 compliance laboratories in downtown Manhattan near the United Nations,” Keitz said. But, she added, “because of COVID-19, we’re only offering online courses.”

Courses will start this fall, according to Keitz, but “some of the students registered a little bit later, even in November, they can still enter the course. Some courses take place in the morning from 9 am to 2 pm, some from 2 pm to 6 pm, and there are weekend courses.”

The courses usually take a few months. “The idea was, usually in a few months to a year you’ll have a career, you could take care of your family,” said Keitz. “And, we also give internships, we guarantee intern- and externships. So, if you don’t have a job, at least you’ll be working in the field, and you will be earning income.”

“Besides, we also train our students where to interview, how to do the interview, how to answer questions. That’s all something we’ll guarantee,” said Keitz.

With tuition ranging from $300.00 to $2,000, and the possibility of receiving a payment plan, students will only need a few hundred dollars to get started.

“Well, they can pay a couple of hundred dollars every two weeks. We have credit applications on the MTI website,” Keitz said. “They can get a credit card, but it is only to pay for their class. They can’t go out for dinner or buy new clothes.”

The only prerequisite to qualify for a certificate program is to have a GED, a high school diploma. Furthermore, there is no type of pharmacy/EKG, math or science exam, or any higher mathematics standards required.

Apart from that, like many other CUNY schools, at this time, all the medical courses offered are in English. But, as the institute expands and gets bigger, it will offer classes in other languages.

The school trains its students on all they need to know to pass the state or national exam to apply for jobs.

“As for dentists,” Keitz said, “nowadays, dentists’ offices want someone to be a dental assistant working with patients, but they also want people to be trained in clinical, medical, assistant, or medical billing and coding. So, someone who can also do the paperwork. Even if that is not a prerequisite, students are actually getting certified in two fields.”

For more information, please contact:

Medical Training Institute of New York

Manhattan Location / Campus Address:

211 East 43rd Street, 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10017

(near Grand Central Terminal)

Phone: 212-204-8577

Email: [email protected]