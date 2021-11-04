China Could Possess 1,000 Nuclear Weapons by 2030: Pentagon

China is a major owner of nuclear weapons. According to a recently published Pentagon report, the Asian nation will soon have even more warheads. The annual “China Military Power Report” predicts Beijing will have 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030.

Last year’s report estimated China’s nuclear weapon stockpile to be approximately 200, which means that Beijing intends to increase its nuclear warhead stockpile by a factor of five within the next nine years. “They’re [China] creating capabilities that suggest they might be moving away from a decades-long approach to their nuclear policy and strategy,” a senior defense official said. China has long held a no-first-use policy with regard to its nuclear weapons.

The report states that China aims to “modernize, diversify, and expand” its nuclear force over the next ten years. Investments are being made in land, sea, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms.

The necessary infrastructure to support these activities is being built. China is also raising its capacity to produce and separate plutonium. To this end, they are building reprocessing and breeder facilities. The report estimates the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 warheads three years later.

“The PRC has possibly already established a nascent ‘nuclear triad’ with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improvement of its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities. New developments in 2020 further suggest that the PRC intends to increase the peacetime readiness of its nuclear forces by moving to a launch-on-warning (LOW) posture with an expanded silo-based force,” the report states.

Last year’s report predicted China would double its estimated 200 nuclear weapons over the next decade. The current report’s higher projections have raised concerns among security experts.

However, even if China increases its nuclear stockpile to 1,000, it is still a lower number when compared to America’s 3,750 weapons and Russia’s 6.257 warheads. Since 1967, the United States has slashed its nuclear weapon stockpile by 88 percent from a peak of over 31,000.

On Nov. 2, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) released a report which detailed the construction of three suspected silo fields in China. “The apparent missile silo fields are still many years away from becoming fully operational and it remains to be seen how China will arm and operate them,” the report states.

The Pentagon report comes as Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently warned about China’s growing military capabilities at the Aspen Security Forum.

Primarily citing China, Milley said that there are a “lot of challenges in the national security world.” He pointed out that China wants to challenge the United States at the international stage and is seeking to “revise” the “so-called liberal rules-based order.”

Milley believes China will be a big challenge for the United States over the next 10 to 20 years. The world is seeing a massive shift in global geostrategic power that is creating a fundamental change to the nature of war, he said.

“The last big [shift] was the introduction of the airplane, mechanization, and the radio. Today, you’re seeing robotics, artificial intelligence, precision munitions, and a wide variety of other technologies that, in combination, are leading to a fundamental change in the character war. And if we, the United States military, don’t do a fundamental change ourselves in the coming 10 to 20 years, we’re going to be on the wrong side of a conflict,” Milley said.