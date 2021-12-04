No Jab No Food Mandates Land Quietly in Canada

Unvaccinated Canadians can now be barred from grocery stores in accordance with a new set of pandemic measures unveiled by the government of one Canadian Province.

New Brunswick, one of Canada’s easternmost island Provinces, deployed its Winter Action Plan (WAP) on Dec. 3 in response to a marginal rise in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

The WAP is composed of three tiers of alert levels with increasingly stringent social distancing, masking requirements, and business lockdowns, according to the Provincial Government’s website.

The Plan comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 4 and will place all regions in the province in the first alert level. The government’s website is vaguely worded, stating only that a requirement of “physical distancing in spaces that do not require proof of vaccination, such as retail stores, malls, salons and spas” is in play.

But the website adds, “If these locations require proof of vaccination for all patrons, distancing is not necessary.”

The rules, however, contain an oblique public health exception that states “salons and spas will not require distancing between the patron and the service provider.”

New Brunswick, like the rest of Canada, has a vaccine passport mandate in place for businesses such as restaurants and bars, gyms, and entertainment centers.

However, under a section on the website titled “business/retail,” Level 1 restrictions are defined as, “Open with physical distancing of 2 metres, or can require proof of full vaccination 12 and older.”

Under Level 2, a 50 percent fire code capacity reduction is added to the measures, while under Level 3, all non-essential businesses will be forced to close.

The Government of New Brunswick’s WAP website does not specifically note the provision allowing grocery stores to require health papers by name. However, Dec. 3 reporting by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada’s federally-funded state messaging outlet, specifically stated that “Malls, grocery stores, [and] salons must enforce physical distancing or may instead require proof of vaccination from all patrons.”

Under prior measures, including vaccine passports, essential businesses such as grocery stores have not been permitted to deny access to those who cannot or will not show their health status paperwork to security guards.

Under the WAP, New Brunswick grocery stores will now be permitted to banish those who cannot scan the federal Commons Project Framework-based QR code vaccine passport or the provincial equivalent in order to avoid requiring social distancing.

All Canadians should take note. When vaccine passports were originally rolled out in Quebec in August, it wasn’t long before the nation’s Postmedia Network conglomerate and the hard-left Globe and Mail began clamoring for other provinces to follow suit, and each eventually did.

Mention of New Brunswick’s Winter Action Plan and its grocery store policy changes was quietly omitted from both the Globe and Postmedia’s National Post as of time of writing.

Even provinces run by conservative governments whose Premiers once declared resolutely they would not undermine Canada’s rights and freedoms with vaccine status apartheid, such as Ontario and Alberta, quickly caved to the trend and followed suit.

In October, Germany’s Hessen State initiated the practice of allowing grocery stores to bar the unvaccinated from entry. The country’s incoming Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, has already openly announced his support for following in the footsteps of neighboring Austria with mandatory vaccination.

According to Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz, vaccine passports are not about public health, but about coercing vaccine acceptance. Horowitz made the comments candidly to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked before a cabinet meeting on Sept. 12.

Horowitz’s mic was hot as his comments were broadcast to the nation without his awareness by Channel 12 News, stating that he agreed with removing the restaurant restriction from the country’s Green Pass vaccine passport, because, “Epidemiologically it’s correct.”

The Minister continued, “The thing is, I’m telling you, our problem is people who don’t get vaccinated. We need [to influence] them a bit; otherwise, we won’t get out of this [pandemic situation].”

In August, Israel was one of the first countries in the world to modify fully vaccinated passport status to automatically expire six months after the last injection, a move that requires citizens by default to accept government booster injection mandates in perpetuity.

Today’s novel gene therapy messenger RNA and adenovirus vector vaccines have not been used in the human population, and only provide what limited protection they do within a five to six month window.

Text of the preamble to the Nuremberg Code mentions that, “The protagonists of the practice of human experimentation justify their views on the basis that such experiments yield results for the good of society that are unprocurable by other methods or means of study.”

Item 1 of the Permissible Medical Experiments section of Nuremberg expressly prohibits coercion:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

New Brunswick has a population of approximately 776,000 citizens and has been only sparsely affected by the pandemic. According to the Government’s COVID-19 Dashboard, since the pandemic began, 8,603 positive PCR tests have been registered out of 564,966 administered.

There have been 434 hospitalizations in total and only 132 “COVID-19 Related” deaths. Currently, New Brunswick has 49 people in hospital and 16 in the ICU.

However, while the province only experienced daily positive PCR numbers as low as the 10 to 35 range in January of this year and similarly very low counts through the spring and summer, starting in September, daily positive PCR test count peaked at 199 and remained in the mid-to-high double digits through October.

November’s positive PCR counts appear to be lower than October and September, but has ranged between the 50s and 90s nonetheless.