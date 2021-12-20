16,000 Medical Experts Warn Against Injecting Children With COVID-19 Vaccines

With a sizable population of adults vaccinated against COVID-19, many countries have now begun or are planning to inoculate children. However, there are strong arguments against such a move. In late October, around 16,000 medical scientists and physicians signed a declaration insisting that children must not be injected with COVID-19 vaccines.

In the declaration, the experts point out that children below the age of 18 face “negligible clinical risks” from the COVID-19 virus. By injecting COVID-19 vaccines, children will be subject to “severe adverse events” that can include permanent physical damage to the heart, immune system, brain, and reproductive system.

“Healthy, unvaccinated children are critical to achieving herd immunity. Natural immunity is proven to tolerate infection, benefiting community protection while there is insufficient data to assess whether Covid vaccines assist herd immunity,” the declaration stated.

Natural immunity “is the most protective and longest-lasting solution” against COVID-19 disease. Those who have natural immunity are at the “lowest risk of transmission” and thus must not be subjected to travel, social, medical, or professional restrictions, it insisted.

One of the signatories of the declaration is Dr. Robert W Malone, a specialist in gene therapy, immunology, vaccines, bio-defense, and a contributor to the invention of mRNA vaccines. In a video statement, Malone highlighted several reasons why kids must not be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Malone points out that the vaccines being given to children in America are based on mRNA vaccine technology that he himself created. When administering mRNA vaccines, a viral gene is injected into the children’s cells that force the body to generate toxic spike proteins.

These proteins can trigger “fundamental changes” to the immune system and damage the brain, heart, reproductive system, and nervous system. The most alarming point is that these damages are “irreparable.”

Malone notes a big problem with mRNA vaccine technology – it has not been “adequately tested.” The technology needs at least five years of proper research and testing before all risks are known. Harms from new medicines are only revealed several years later.

Malone admits that he is “generally pro-vaccination” and has himself taken a COVID-19 vaccine. What he warns about is injecting kids with these vaccines. The immunity the kids will develop after getting infected with COVID-19 is “critical” to saving the world from the disease, he insists.

“In summary: there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives. The risk/benefit analysis isn’t even close. As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children,” the video states.

In an article at The Defender, Malone warns that if parents allow their children to get a shot of COVID-19 vaccine, there is a chance that the kids will be “seriously damaged.” The probability of such damage happening is “much greater” than the probability of kids suffering damage from the COVID-19 virus.

In an online post published in October, statistician William Briggs points out that only 542 kids in the United States have died from COVID-19 between Jan. 2020 and Oct. 2021. Given the population of kids in the country is around 73 million, the death rate comes to just 0.000007.

During the same period, 1,043 kids (0-17 years) have died from pneumonia. “There exists no justification based on any available evidence for mandatory vaccines for kids,” Briggs states.