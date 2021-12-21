China’s Top Influencer Viya Fined $210 Million for Tax Evasion

Chinese tax authorities have hit live-stream shopping influencer Huang Wei, known to her fans as Viya, with an unprecedented 1.34 billion yuan (US$210 million) penalty for tax evasion and ordered her to refrain from rejoining social media.

Viya — heralded in China as the “live-streaming queen” — was ordered to pay the massive sum in back taxes, late fees and fines, the State Taxation Administration announced on its website on Dec. 20.

According to the administration, Viya had avoided more than 700 million yuan in total taxes from 2019 to 2020 through a slew of tax evasion methods, including “hiding commission fees, declaring personal wages as corporate income, and omitting reports of taxable income.”

As of Dec. 20, Viya’s livestream link on Taobao, China’s largest online shopping platform, along with her Weibo account were inaccessible and appeared to have been removed. The 36-year-old from China’s Anhui province had amassed over 80 million followers on Taobao and 18 million on Weibo, which is the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

READ MORE:

Chinese Internet Receives a Shock as Beijing Fines Top Influencers 90 Million Yuan

“This account is banned due to the violation of the platform agreement,” a statement on Viya’s Douyin read, China’s version of TikTok. A statement on her Weibo account simply said her page was “not available.”

On this year’s Singles’ Day, China’s largest online shopping festival, Viya and her team sold a staggering 8.5 billion yuan worth of commercial products over a 14-hour live-streaming session. The live-stream by Viya’s channel exceeded one full year’s worth of revenue at Wangfujing Group, one of China’s largest department store chains.

The Nov. 11 single-day bonanza, also known as Double 11, typically sees billions of dollars worth of online sales in China.

Rising tech crackdown

The fine is the largest penalty ever imposed on an influencer, according to state media Global Times. The penalty also sends a warning to other influencers that Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s campaign to target internet celebrities under the government’s anti-corruption slogan won’t be letting up anytime soon.

It is reported that China’s live streaming e-commerce market exceeded 1.2 trillion yuan in 2020, with an annual growth rate of 197 percent. By the end of 2020, China’s e-commerce-related enterprises had almost 9000 registered users, with the number of influencers in the industry reaching about 1.2 million.

In late November, two other popular influencers — Zhu Chenhui, known as Xueli Cherie online, and Lin Shanshan — were also fined approximately $90 million for tax evasion. The two have since disappeared from China’s tightly censored internet, with their social media accounts, Taobao stores and official company websites remaining inaccessible.

Viya hosting well-known actor Andy Lau on her channel for a promotion of Lau’s film Shock Wave 2 on Dec. 5, 2020. (Image: Screenshot via Twitter)

The largest fine for tax evasion prior to Huang’s $210 million was levied on actress Fan Bingbing in 2018, which marked the start of Xi’s campaign to rein in the entertainment industry under his “shared prosperity” goal. Fan and companies she was affiliated with were ordered to pay approximately 884 million yuan in back taxes and fines.

A tax official in Hangzhou familiar with Huang’s case said, “If she can pay the tax, late fee and fine within the prescribed time limit, she will not be investigated for criminal accountability,” the official added. “If she fails … the tax authority will transfer it to the police department for processing according to the law.”

The tax bureau said that Viya had cooperated with authorities’ initial investigations and said the online celebrity would not face any criminal charges as long as she pays the fine and continues to cooperate.

Viya and her husband, Dong Haifeng, published apology letters on his Weibo account after the fine was announced on Dec. 20. “I completely accept the punishment made by the tax department and will actively raise money to pay [the fine] on time,” she said.

Dong said they had mismanaged their taxes and started to pay Viya’s personal income tax at a rate of 45 percent, the country’s highest personal income tax bracket. “No matter what we have said, we made a big mistake. My apologies to the users who trusted us,” he said.

“I did not help Viya to do a good job,” he wrote. “I felt very guilty. As well as apologizing to the public, I should also apologize to my wife, Viya,” Dong added.

Shares in China’s largest live-streaming and e-commerce operators took a plunge in the New York Stock Exchange following Huang’s penalty. Bilibili Inc. dove 11.6 percent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell by 5.8 percent and Joyy Inc. dipped 4.7 percent. Experts believe China’s tech sector will continue to see further profit declines as the country’s regulators continue to crackdown on online businesses and influencers.