‘We Should Call the Police’: Kids Groomed for Authoritarian Attitudes Against Unvaccinated On Quebec Talk Show

A Francophone Canadian talk show recently broadcast a segment where it encouraged and praised children being interviewed for harboring authoritarian attitudes against the unvaccinated.

The clip, broadcast on Quebec television station Novoo’s La Semaine des 4 Julie with Julie Snyder, was brought to light by independent media outlet Rebel News frontman Ezra Levant in a Jan. 19 tweet.

In the clip, Snyder is seen speaking with a young girl and a young boy in French with English subtitles applied underneath. Snyder asks the girl, “You, are you vaccinated?” to which the girl replies with a notably flat affect, “Yes. We both have one dose.”

Synder then asks the girl a blunt question, but in a provocative and animated manner, “Are you in favor of mandatory vaccines?”

Both children coldly and simultaneously reply, “Oui.”

The kids are on stage with what appears to be their mother, a heavyset white woman, who un-ironically interjects, “It looks like I drill them” as she vigorously shakes her head up and down with the meaning “yes” in mimicry of the youths’ response.

Snyder doesn’t miss a beat as she throws another softball, “What should we do with people who don’t want the vaccine?”

The young boy looks up and to the right, and coldly says, “We should call the police.”

After the words leave his mouth, two men off camera accompanying Snyder say loudly “Ohhh! Oui! Oui!”

The girl follows next, raising her eyebrows, and with the same flat affect, states, “If they don’t want the vaccine it can make a lot of people in danger. So like, what the government does right now, we should cut everything from them little by little until they get vaccinated.”

As the girl says “little by little,” she pinches her fingers together and rotates her hand, making it clear she both understands what she is advocating for and zealously believes in it.

Once finished talking, the audience applauds the girl’s extremist rhetoric.

Snyder states, “It looks like we’ve got some future politicians here” as the men on stage and the audience clap, and the children look pleased with themselves.

The clip is notable in a Province that has led Canada in establishing communist-style erosions of freedoms under the guise of a pandemic response in the following ways:

Quebec was originally the vanguard for the installation of vaccine passports across the entire country starting in August;

Installed a martial law-style 10:00 p.m. curfew enforced with a heavy police presence starting on New Year’s Eve;

Banned the unvaccinated from cannabis and liquor retailers earlier in the month;

Announced it would begin inflicting financial penalties on the remaining 11 percent of the eligible population still unvaccinated; and

Initiated vaccine passport requirements for all retail outlets over 1,500 square feet in size that aren’t grocery stores, while changing “fully vaccinated” status to require a booster injection.

The instance is also not the first that La Semaine des 4 Julie has served as a spokesperson for extremist rhetoric against the unvaccinated. The previous case was from a much heavier voice than two children being publicly groomed by leftist parental and authority figures.

During the 2021 federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared alongside Snyder on the show where he said, “We will get out of this pandemic by vaccination.”

Trudeau stated that while his administration would continue to attempt to coerce the vaccine hesitant, he targeted a group of people he described as “fiercely against vaccination.”

As Snyder interjects, “They are extremists,” Trudeau takes his cue, characterizing those who do not want to take the experimental gene therapy injections as people, “Who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists.”

The Prime Minister asked the question as to whether or not, as the leader of a country, “Do we tolerate these people?”