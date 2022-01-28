Gallup Survey: Biden’s Public Approval Ratings Hit Lowest Level Ever

A recent survey conducted by Gallup reveals that President Joe Biden’s public approval ratings have hit their lowest level, ever. At the end of his first year in office, Biden only had an approval of 40 percent.

Just 48 percent of respondents thought Biden cares about the needs of common people, only 45 percent believe Biden is honest and trustworthy, and just 43 percent see Biden as having good judgment during a crisis.

In terms of leadership qualities, only 37 percent thought Biden was strong and decisive as a leader while just 38 percent agreed that Biden was able to manage the administration effectively. The readings of the poll were taken between Jan. 3 and 16.

“For Biden’s most recent quarter in office, his fourth, which spanned from October 20 through January 19, an average of 41.7% of U.S. adults approved of Biden. Only Trump’s fourth-quarter average was lower than Biden’s, at 36.9%. All other presidents had fourth-quarter averages of 50% or above, with Barack Obama (50.0%), Ronald Reagan (50.8%), and Clinton (51.0%) closest to that mark. George W. Bush’s 85.7% fourth-quarter average is the highest, as Americans rallied around his presidency after the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” according to Gallup.

Biden’s approval ratings in Jan. 2021 and June. 2021 were at 54 percent and 57 percent. This was the time when the U.S. saw a decline in COVID-19 infections and death. But beginning July 2021, his public approval began to fall as the Delta variant began to spread.

In August, a messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included the death of 13 American troops killed in a terror attack, further increased people’s disapproval of Biden. According to the current survey, — taken at a time when inflation is running rampant and the Omicron variant is spreading — 56 percent of respondents are unhappy with how the Biden administration is governing the United States.

Biden’s approval is slipping according to other surveys as well. A recent CNBC/Change Research poll found that 56 percent of voters disapproved of how the president is handling the country.

In April last year, the disapproval rating was at 49 percent, which increased to 54 percent in September. Only 44 percent of respondents approved of Biden in the recent poll, down from 51 percent in April and 46 percent in September. Around 66 percent disapproved of how Biden has dealt with the U.S. economy while 72 percent did not like how inflation has been tackled.

“Some 84% of those surveyed said the prices they see for everyday goods are higher than they were a year ago, while just 19% report earning more income over the same period. And only 23% say they believe inflation is starting to come down or will begin to decline soon. Respondents tend to blame Biden (38%) for the price increases versus the global pandemic (26%) or corporations (23%),” according to CNBC.

A Pew Research Center poll on people’s perception of President Biden found that only 41 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s performance in the White House, down from 44 percent in September. 76 percent of Democrats approved of Biden, down 7 percent from fall.

“60% of Black adults approve of Biden’s job performance, down from 67% in September. The share of White adults who approve of the way Biden is handling his job has also declined, from 37% to 33%; roughly six-in-ten White adults disapprove of Biden’s performance. The shares of Hispanic (52%) and Asian adults (55%) who approve of Biden’s performance are essentially unchanged since September,” says the survey.