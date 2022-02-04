Animal Rights Group Exposes NIH Cocaine Experiments on Beagle Puppies

An animal rights group used the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to uncover a set of experiments costing $2.3 million involving young dogs being injected with cocaine, an act the group deemed both “cruel” and “wasteful.”

White Coat Waste Project (WCW) exposed the findings on its website on Jan. 30 of two studies conducted on beagle puppies on behalf of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to its website, WCW is a watchdog group based in Washington, D.C. that objects to taxpayers paying over $20 billion every year for “wasteful and cruel experiments on animals.”

WCW uncovered two studies. One, which ran from September of 2020 to September of 2021, involved seven 6-month old puppies. The other ran from March of 2020 to March of 2021 involving another six beagles.

Continuously drugged

In both instances, the pups were strapped with a jacket that allowed researchers to inject the animals intravenously via oral gavage with narcotics, mainly cocaine, along with an “experimental compound” to see how the dogs would react, if they would display “adverse reactions,” and how the drugs would interact with one another.

Furthermore, researchers operated on the beagles to implant a “telemetry unit” to monitor several physiological processes during experiments that lasted for months on end.

The tests were filmed for reviewing purposes. Why the experiment had to be conducted twice—or better still, why it had to be done in the first place—remains unknown.

In the end, after all the experiments had concluded, the coke-hounds would either be “recycled,” that is, used for other equally torturous experiments, or “euthanized,” stated the documents.

Experiments linked to the FDA

According to the WCW, verbiage in the reports noted the findings “may be submitted by NIDA to the FDA”—even though, as the group remarked, the “FDA has said that it does not require drugs to be tested in dogs.”

The tests were contracted to SRI International, the infamous research institution that spent $1.68 million last year at the behest of NIAID Director Anthony Fauci to inject or force feed 44 beagle puppies with experimental drugs while debarking the animals by removing their vocal cords, the Daily Caller reported based on a previous WCW investigation.

According to documents also obtained through FOIA, “Fauci’s NIH division paid to have the puppies’ vocal cords cut out so they couldn’t bark in the lab while they were being abused,” WCW attested.

In a third NIH-funded $800,000 study, the animals were infested with infected flies to target them with parasites, the group reported.

SRI International, in turn, transferred the order to Charles River Laboratories, the notorious animal lab test institution that houses the monkeys of Morgan Island, the group attested.