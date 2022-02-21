US Trucker Convoys Set to Depart for DC This Week

At least two canuck-styled trucker convoys are about to depart from several American cities with Washington, D.C. as their destination in a bid to undo extended Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) emergencies and reinstate civil liberties and the Constitution.

The event, which dubs itself “The People’s Convoy,” is set to depart on Feb. 23 from Barstow, California and is set to arrive in the nation’s capital on March 5.

A second, called “Freedom Convoy USA 2022” will depart from Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Several other convoys will start from cities such as Cleveland, Columbus, and Fresno, and are set to converge somewhere on their way to D.C.

“We’re gonna be starting the convoy out of Barstow, California,” Maureen Steele, an organizer for The People’s Convoy said while appearing on The Balance with host Eric Bolling on Feb. 16.

She added that the specific location of the group’s departure “is not going to be announced yet.”

We are live!! We start our Convoy on February 25th! We have the dates, times, routes, pit stops and have everything ready for the March 1st arrival on the National Mall, DC! #freedomconvoyusa2022 #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/llrmdu1HOJ — Freedom Convoy USA 2022 (@FCUSA2022) February 18, 2022

“We the People of the United States, in Order to restore our once perfect Union, re-establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense of all, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty, do ordain and establish the restoration movement of The People’s Convoy for the United States of America,” the declaration on the The People’s Convoy website read.

“We demand the declaration of national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately and our cherished constitution reign supreme,” it added.

The organizers say they are determined to occupy D.C. until all COVID-19 regulations have been lifted and civil rights as stated in the Constitution are reinstated.

Not about politics

Meanwhile, organizers are working to ensure the motorcade will meet all legal requirements as several social media pages promoting the initiative have been taken down over allegedly promoting conspiracy theories and being connected to extremist groups.

However, The People’s Convoy leadership team assured the protest ride is not about politics, “But more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, The Constitution.”

The initiative is partnered by the Great American Patriot Project which is a 527 Political Action Committee (PAC) [pdf] formed to “unite Great American Patriots from all over the US,” it stated on the website.

Furthermore, the coordinators made sure donations can be done directly through the website without the risk of being confiscated or frozen as happened during the Canadian Freedom Convoy by the Trudeau administration.

Donations are being handled by volunteer accountants managed by The American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom.

Not alone

Representatives from many other professions such as doctors and pilots have allied with the tour.

“A team of 17,000 doctors is standing in support of us. We’re excited to see that,” Brian Brase, one of the Convoy participating truckers told the Epoch Times.

Brase was apparently referring to a petition initiated by Dr. Robert Malone to revisit the COVID-19 narrative, which was signed by over 17,000 doctors so far.

Some pilots have also teamed up with the project. Joshua Yoder explained on The Balance podcast how the pilots had been successful organizing themselves against what he called “totalitarian orders” from companies, which mandated, “We get the jab or lose our jobs.”

“We stood up starting back in August, and it was very effective in our industry,” Yoder said. “The truckers and the doctors came to us and asked us if we would support the movement.”

Brase explained the movement wishes to hold officials accountable for the pandemic measures they took in the name of protecting public health. These would include “congressional hearings, as to several things: why the actions were taken that were taken, what science did they use to [back up] their actions.”

Brase said the goal would be “to get to the bottom of the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, how it started, where it started exactly, and who’s responsible for the steps of [the] mandates and shutting down people that have scientific facts that contradict what the CDC or the World Health Organization has said.”