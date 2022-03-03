New York State Republican Party Announces Creation of an Asian American Caucus

On Feb. 28 the New York State Republican Party announced that the party is creating a new Asian caucus within its ranks amidst an overall crime spike against Asians and wide support for republican candidates by Asian Americans in the state.

At a dinner reception following Day 1 of the party’s nominating convention on Long Island, GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said, “We are officially announcing the creation of the NYGOP Asian Caucus. This is an incredible moment in our history,” the New York Post reported.

“We will stand with our Asian friends that have [had] crimes committed against them. They are such a critical part of the future of the Republican Party and we are going to lead the way right here in New York state to help get that done,” Langworthy said.

According to Board of Elections results, in last November’s Mayoral race, Asian American voters favored failed GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa over Mayor Eric Adams and the announcement of the new caucus appears to be a move by the State’s GOP to capitalize on that support.

“We’re seeing a historic level of interest from different ethnic communities and getting involved and becoming a part of the institution of the Republican Party. That is going to grow, and we’re going to continue to embrace that. We’re going to fight for votes in every community, no matter how bad the enrollment disadvantage,” Langworthy said.

Experts attributed the shift by Asian Americans to GOP candidates to fury over Mayor Bill de Blasio’s controversial education policy and “repeated effort to remove the city’s gifted and talented program, as well as a concern over the alarming rise in anti-Asian violence during the pandemic,” The New York Post reported.

Chloe Sun, the party’s NYC regional vice chair said at the reception, “We are standing for meritocracy. We are standing for law and order. We’re standing for business. We are standing for [the] American dream and we are standing for American First policy.”

Around 60 Asian American Republicans attended the reception and joined Sun on stage.

“I am a 5-foot-3, petite woman. I am ready to fight and I am bold. I am determined. So please, I am asking you to join the fight with Asian Americans,” Sun said, adding that, “On Nov. 8, we will see the result. We’ll deliver the victory for the governor — it will be a Republican governor, a Republican down-ballot and up-ballot.” Sun has already officially endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin.

During the nominating convention the GOP brought focus to an increasingly diverse ticket compared to prior years and backed Joe Pinion, a black man, as the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate.

According to Pinion’s campaign website he “is an advocate, entrepreneur, and Political News Commentator,” who throughout his life has “witnessed both the power of opportunity and the pernicious impact of government driven neglect.”

The GOP party’s convention stands in stark contrast to the Democrats corresponding convention a little more than a week prior, which attracted criticism when its initial speaking lineup didn’t include any Latino elected officials.