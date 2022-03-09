Russian Billionaire Banker, Facing Sanctions, Lists Manhattan Upper East Side Mansion for $41M

Billionaire Alexey Kuzmichev, one of the founders of the U.S.-sanctioned Alfa-Bank — the largest privately owned bank in Russia — has listed his portion of the landmark Atterbury Mansion, located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, for a cool US$41 million.

Kuzmichev reportedly purchased the over 10,000-square-foot, 33-foot-wide condo, which is located at 33 E. 74th St. in Manhattan in May of 2016 for $42 million.

The current listing describes the property as being the first four floors of a seven-story townhouse. The property boasts five bedrooms each with an en-suite bath and three additional half-baths; a parlor with 12-foot ceilings; an elevator, a private terrace and a large chef’s kitchen.

The property is staffed with a full-time doorman and concierge and was built in 1901 by famed architect Grosvenor Atterbury.

The property was originally built for another banker, Julian Wainwright Robbins and his wife, Sarah, who was the niece of Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Bob Iger, the ex-CEO of the Walt Disney Company owns the penthouse; the top three floors of the townhouse.

The property was once owned by the Whitney Museum of Art who employed famed developer Daniel Straus to restore the property. Strauss was granted the right by the city to gut the interior of the property as long as he retained and restored the properties facades.

Kuzmichev originally purchased the property with the intent to transform it into a mega-mansion however, placed the property back on the market some four months following his original purchase before eventually pulling the listing.

According to Forbes, Kuzmichev is worth an estimated $6.1 billion, however, many believe he could be worth far more.

On Monday, March 7, Kuzmichev stepped down from the board of LetterOne, an international investment business based in Luxembourg, which he co-founded with two others, Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, after sanctions were issued by the European Union (EU) against Fridman and Aven.

Kuzmichev’s fellow LetterOne co-founders, German Khan and Andrei Kosogov also resigned from the board on Monday.