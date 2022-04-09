Gov. Abbott Announces Military Drills to Counter Texas Migration as Title 42 Ends

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deploy the military, anticipating a massive rise in migrant numbers after lifting Title 42, but there’s not much they can do to stem the influx.

On April 6, in Weslaco, Texas, Abbott announced National Guard troopers would be performing drills in the Southern border area, including fencing off the wadable parts of the Rio Grande with razor wire.

“The National Guard will begin its first phase of mass migration rehearsals tomorrow [April 7],” the governor said according to Breitbart, “to begin the preparation for what we are anticipating to be a potential mass influx of people coming across the border.”

“All troopers, and specially trained National Guard, will be equipped with riot gear in case of caravan violence like what we have seen occur in Mexico,” he added.

Lifting Title 42

The Governor is especially worried because the already massive number of 8,000 mostly undocumented immigrants that already cross the Texan border per month is expected to rise to 18,000 after the Biden Administration last week announced it will lift the Title 42 protocol on May 23, a plan Abbott decried as “recklessness.”

“The federal government is planning for up to 18,000 illegal immigrants crossing per day,” Abbott said on April 5, El Paso Times reported. “That’s more than a half a million illegal immigrants crossing the border every single month from more than 150 different countries.”

Title 42 was installed in 2019 by former President Donald Trump’s administration shortly after the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pseudo-pandemic broke out. Title 42 was used as a means to stem the tide of the mass migration problem at the Southern border in the name of curbing the spread of the virus.

The public health order allowed immigration officials to reject the immediate entry of asylum seekers, requiring them to wait in Mexico for the approval of their application, based on the principle of preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into America.

Since pandemic regulations have generally been suspended across the country, once Title 42 is lifted on May 23, asylum-seeking migrants will be able to enter America in vastly larger quantities.

Abbot said that according to federal estimations, lifting the protocol would lead to more than 500,000 migrants a month, of which 60 or 70 percent, or at least 300,000, would be entering through Texas.

Breitbart stated that based on “unofficial reports” from Border Control, in contrast, more than 1 million asylum seekers have been successfully warded off by Title 42 this fiscal year.

DHS contingency plan

According to a DHS contingency plan obtained by Breitbart Texas, as border officials will be flooded with immigration inquiries, it will become impossible to vet candidates thoroughly.

Authorities will then have to resort to “ATD (Alternative to Detention)” procedures, where the foreigner will be released tentatively, under the expectation to return for processing on a future date.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many migrants, once successfully entering, will not commit immigrational suicide and report for removal proceedings to arrange their own deportation.

The contingency plan stated, “However, relatively low percentages of FMUA [Famiy Unit Aliens] reported for removal proceedings in the past once released on ATD.”

“There is no evidence that a higher percentage of noncitizens will report for removal proceedings in the future if released, regardless of how expeditiously they are processed.”

Free ride to D.C.

Abbot also responded to Biden’s policy of transporting newcomers to San Antonio by bus where they can await further processing of their case—which means being set free into the public.

“I’ve got a better idea,” the Governor put forward. “Instead of busing these people to San Antonio, let’s continue the ride — all the way to Washington, D.C.”

“We are taking them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Breitbart reported Abbot as stating.

It’s the kind of bulldozer language that constituents love to hear from their Governor as 2022 Midterm Elections loom large, but it’s not likely to solve the problem, as powers that go far beyond what Abbott can handle are at play.

In 2019, when Donald Trump was still in office, he issued similar threats when Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared Chicago a sanctuary city for refugees, upon which Trump threatened to ship immigrants by busloads to the Windy City.

Of course, the buses never came; the wall was never finished; Gitmo is still in full swing, and the swamp was never drained.