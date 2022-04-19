Dallas Airport Installs Panopticon Facial Recognition Robots to Enforce Mask Mandates

Dallas Love Field Airport has installed two AI-operated robotic surveillance towers that, besides providing general information to passengers, also monitor mask mandate compliance and can alarm law enforcement.

The panopticons, which appear to have a human name—SCOT, but this actually stands for Security Control Observation Tower—are located at the baggage claim and security checkpoints areas.

The SCOTs look much like similar touch screen kiosks that provide general wayfinding information and offer directions to loading areas, ride-hailing, dining facilities, parking areas, and such, only to go a step further.

Scotty also utilizes facial recognition to discern what you are wearing, namely, whether you are wearing a facemask, and if you don’t, admonish you to do so.

But if you keep refusing to comply, the overseers will call in law enforcement, so you will have to obey in the end anyway.

According to Love Field’s spokesperson Lauren Rounds, the two Scotties are on trial currently to “determine if they are capable of efficiently supplementing current airport operations,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

Unsatisfied customers

“This isn’t Cuba; this is America. We should just be left alone,” said an unnamed passenger interviewed by Kristi Leigh in a video uploaded to Facebook about his encounter with the two SCOTs.

“I don’t know why common sense has gone away, and nobody cares anymore, but we need to stand up, and we just need to tell our leaders, “‘hey, this is common sense.’”

According to Leigh, the man was the only one out of twelve passengers who was willing to express his concerns on camera, while the other eleven were likewise frustrated, Leigh said, but were afraid to speak out.

“I think controlling people is wrong. And I think monitoring people is wrong. I think we just need to get away from government and leave us alone,” the man said.

According to Leigh, the willingness to comply and the lack of courage to speak out and disobey is the greatest flaw in the general public that will prove fatal.

“This is our problem, apathy,” Leigh said in the video. “After all, our country is getting what it deserves because of apathy. Do we need to get away from this totalitarian control sooner than later, or is it too late?” she asked.

Shanghai robodogs

The robots bring to mind the countless robot dogs and drones that the Chinese communist regime has been deploying more and more to keep citizens in check and bark at them to obey its “Zero COVID” orders.

In China, the Communist Party always been a few steps ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to forcing the populace into obedience. In an all-out attack to obliterate an invisible enemy—the SARS-Cov-2 virus or any of its variants—26 million residents of China’s largest city Shanghai have been kept under house arrest since March 28.

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

When starving residents who have been locked in their apartments open their windows to voice their utter despair by shouting and singing, they might be paid a visit by a drone hovering in front of their windowpane using a friendly tone, but strictly nudging them back inside, while playing back a haunting recording:

“Residents of Jiuting (a Shanghai area), during the pandemic, we request that you strictly abide by COVID-19 restrictions and related guidelines. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing. This increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”