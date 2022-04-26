Tim Pool Takes Out Billboard in Times Square Calling Out WaPo For Doxxing @libsoftiktok

Popular YouTube pod caster and journalist Tim Pool and Jeremy Boreing the co-CEO of The Daily Wire, an American conservative news website, have taken out a billboard in Times Square calling out Taylor Lorenz and The Washington Post for doxxing the individual behind the viral Twitter account @libsoftiktok.

The scrolling billboard reads in all caps, “Hey Wapo. Democracy dies in darkness. That’s why we’re shining a light on you. Taylor Lorenz doxxed @libsoftiktok.”

Pool tweeted a video of the billboard on the morning of April 26 saying, “The Washington Post and Taylor Lorenz Doxxed @libsoftiktok. They included a link to private work details and an address listed as Libs’ private home. They lied about it so I got an ad in Times Square calling them out.”

The controversial twitter account, with over 988 thousand followers, operates by reposting videos from TikTok to Twitter with either no comment or highlighting a quote from the video.

The account’s bio currently reads, “Bringing you news you won’t see anywhere else. All videos belong to their respective owners.”

The account is being accused of spreading “anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment” by causing teachers to lose their jobs over their posts to TikTok and other social media platforms.

In one example, Dr. Stephen Kerhnar of the State University of New York (SUNY) was assigned new duties after LibsOfTikTok shared a video of him saying that it was “not obvious” that sexual attraction to children was a bad thing.

“Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl, imagine that she is a willing participant,” Kershnar says in the video adding that, “A very standard, very widely held view that there’s something deeply wrong about this and it’s wrong independent of it being criminalized. It’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong.”

Kershar is the author of a book entitled, Pedophilia and Adult-Child Sex: A Philosophical Analysis.

Dr. Allyn Walker of Old Dominion University (ODU), was also placed on administrative leave after posting a video on TikTok defending “Minor Attracted People (MAPS).” He argued that MAPs should undergo “affirming therapy” to develop “strategies for non-offending.”

In a statement by ODU announcing Walker’s leave, ODU President Brian O. Hemphill wrote, “I want to state in the strongest terms possible that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society,”

The saga began when Taylor Lorenz, a writer for The Washington Post, published an article on April 19 exploring the LibsOfTikTok account. Lorenz tweeted a link to the piece which identified the creator, Chaya Raichik, with a link exposing Raichik’s home address. The Washington Post later removed the link and denied having posted it at all.

In a related tweet Pool said, “The original article from Taylor Lorenz included a link to @libsoftiktok’s private work details and address. A full on Dox. An updated version on WaPo removed the link which I will not post here.”

Lorenz is being blasted as a hypocrite after tweeting in the past, “I know ur joking, but doxxing, stalking, trying to hurt and smear ppl’s loves ones, threatening them, it’s not ok in any situation. Ppl on here who constantly stoke these politicized outrage campaigns want to dismiss it, but it shouldn’t be dismissed. Has very real consequences.”

Lorenz recently attempted to justify her doxxing behavior saying that the person behind the popular Twitter account could have been a “foreign actor.”