Elon Musk’s Mother Is Concerned for Her Son’s Safety

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings said that she has concerns for her son’s safety amidst his takeover bid of social media giant, Twitter.

“When I see all the malicious comments on Twitter, I really do worry about him, yes,” Maye Musk said on the May 19 morning show after being asked about her son’s safety.

“A mother always worries about her children, and I’ve got three,” Musk said adding that, “but he’s the one I’m worried about.”

Maye Musk, 74, the author of “A Woman Makes a Plan” recently tweeted concerns for her son’s safety after the tech giant and rocket fanatic tweeted, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

Maye Musk responded, “That’s not funny” followed by two angry face emojis.

The response prompted her son to respond, “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Musk recently announced that his bid to purchase Twitter has been “on hold” amidst concerns that the number of bot accounts on the platform far exceeds what Twitter has officially claimed.

When asked if she ever offers her son business advice she said she advised him against launching both Tesla and SpaceX simultaneously, perhaps two of Musk’s most profitable and successful endeavors.

“I said just choose one,” Maye Musk said adding that, “So obviously he doesn’t listen to me.”

Maye Musk, a dietician, recently made history after being featured on the cover of “Sports Illustrated” for its annual swimsuit issue. She is officially the oldest model to ever grace the cover of the annual publication.

“I’m unstoppable,” she said, adding that, “I mean, I’m just getting started.”

When asked what the key to happiness at her age was she said, “you don’t mix with nasty people anymore. You don’t tolerate that,” a stance that may be hard to live in an age of social media.

Musk expects political attacks

Musk, perhaps the most talked about individual on the planet, recently tweeted, “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in the coming months.”

No doubt Musk is bracing for an incoming barrage of criticism after announcing publicly that he will be voting Republican for the first time in his life while referring to the Democrat Party as “the party of division and hate.”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.



But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.



Following his tweet the attacks rolled in, prompting Musk to tweet, “Judging by the relentless hatestream from the far left, this tweet was spot on.”

Jon Favreau responded to Musk’s tweets saying,”Hey man, if you want to support a bunch of electric vehicle-hating climate deniers, that’s on you. Not sure it helps the cause that you and your team have dedicated much of your lives to, but I guess you’ll get some attention on Twitter, so there’s that!”

The tweet garnered close to 26 thousand likes and hundreds of retweets, however, due to recent revelations it’s unclear how much of that engagement was bot-driven.

David Rothschild responded, “Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apratheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers.”

In a subsequent tweet Rothschild attacked Musk’s bid to buy Twitter writing, “Dude agreed to buy @Twitter for $44 billion: now trading at <$30 billion. In his public meltdown to get out of deal he can no longer afford due collapsing stock price of his core asset, electric car company, he cannot stop bashing Democrats, who subsidize & buy electric cars.”

Musk was not afraid to add more insight to his comments. On May 19, Musk tweeted, “A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal,” adding in a subsequent tweet, “This is what people in America want, but unfortunately it’s not realistic. Generally, the party with less power (currently Republicans at a national level) moves more toward center to win moderate votes, so control of House/Senate/President goes back & forth over time.”