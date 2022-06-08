NYC Sanitation Commission Announces Recruitment Exams Are Now Open for Registration

On June 8, New York City Mayor Eric Adams in conjunction with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced that the filing period for the next Sanitation Worker exam will be open beginning June 8, and will run until June 28.

Employment seekers are encouraged to register as soon as possible in order to start the process of being considered for a position with the DSNY. Interested parties may register at https://a856-exams.nyc.gov/oasysweb.

While announcing the initiative, Adams said that “the lifetime of service to our City, that has taken me to where I am today, began when I took a civil service exam. It was one of the best decisions I ever made — it changed my life forever, and in these difficult times, it can do the same for so many of the women and men of our neighborhoods. Show your strength by stepping up to be one of New York’s strongest.”

The starting salary for an NYC Sanitation Worker is $40,622 per year and the current labor agreement provides for periodic increases up to $83,465 following the completion of 5 ½ years of service.

The positions offer chances for considerable upward mobility. Sanitation workers can move on within the DSNY to become Supervisors, a Superintendent, a Chief or could land a role with the Sanitation Police, among other positions.

“New Yorkers from traditionally underserved communities are strongly urged to apply for this great career opportunity. As part of the opening of enrollment, the Department of Sanitation is launching a recruitment paid media campaign this month with a strong emphasis on multilingual social media and community and ethnic press outlets,” the news release reads.

Successful candidates will contribute to the city by picking up trash and recycling, operating mechanical brooms, cleaning open lots, and removing CFC from appliances, among other duties.

This is the first time in seven years that registration has been opened. More than 80,000 people took the Sanitation Worker exam when it was last offered in 2015.

“After taking the exam, DCAS will establish a hiring list, ranked by total score. When needs arise, DSNY will hire eligible candidates from the list, in numerical order. Candidates must also pass a physical exam, a medical exam, and have obtained their commercial driver’s license (CDL) before they may be hired,” the new release reads.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “Our Sanitation Workers play a critical role in keeping our city clean and contributing to our quality of life, but they also play their role in our City’s sustainability and waste management practices,” adding that, “I encourage New Yorkers to consider taking the exam and joining the team that makes New York City more livable and green.”

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney says she applauds all those who are taking the exam and looks forward to “welcoming a new generation of individuals ready, willing, and able to serve New York.”

“Becoming a civil servant is the ultimate way to serve New York City, and so many of our City’s greatest leaders have come out of the New York City Service program and exam,” she said.

Requirements to be considered eligible for a position with the DSNY are as follows:

Must have a high school diploma or GED by the date of appointment.

Must be at least 17 1/2 years of age to take the exam.

Must have a valid New York State Commercial Driver’s License, by date of appointment (and be 21 years of age, to drive interstate).

New hires must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, unless they have been granted a reasonable accommodation for religion or disability.

Must pass a physical test, meet medical guidelines, and pass a drug and alcohol screening.

For the first five years of employment, must live within NYC, Nassau or Westchester counties.

To read the Notice of Examination for Sanitation Worker (Exam 2060), go to nyc.gov/examsforjobs.