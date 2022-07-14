In New York, Health Care Is Available Regardless of Immigration Status Through NYC Care

Written on behalf of NYC Care

New York is a cosmopolitan city, a center of politics, economics, culture, and the arts. Because New York is a city of many ethnicities, it is also a city of many different kinds of people. The diverse city, the dazzling world, the pressure of modern work, the time constraints, the noisy and complicated environment, and the changes in the modern living environment remind us all, all the time, to pay more attention to our health.

Health is the most important thing in life. A long and healthy life is everyone’s wish. So how can you live a long and healthy life? Your health starts with NYC Care. According to NYC Care’s website, “NYC Care is a health care access program that guarantees low-cost and no-cost services to New Yorkers who do not qualify for or cannot afford health insurance.”

What is NYC Care?

If you can’t get health insurance in New York because of immigration status or other reasons, what are the options for getting basic health care coverage? NYC Care provides health care services to New Yorkers who do not qualify for health insurance or cannot afford health insurance in the City of New York through NYC Health + Hospitals.

Affordable health care services are available to those who qualify, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay.

The program was launched by the City of New York in August 2019 in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island and now covers the entire city of New York.

Where can you access services?

There are dozens of hospitals in New York City that participate in NYC Care, and Gotham Health, Gouverneur is one of them.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Gouverneur is the largest freestanding ambulatory medical center in New York state. The facility provides high quality care.

“At Gotham Health, Gouverneur, we provide a full range of care for children and adults,” Elisa-Ramirez, Assistant Director of NYC Care said adding that, “Our professional staff, who want to work with you to achieve your health goals, place great emphasis on primary care and preventive care, and the way we feel and the quality of our lives depends greatly on how we live each day and the choices we make.”

“At Gotham Health, Gouverneur, we help you improve your health and well-being, and prevent, treat and manage ongoing illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and asthma,” she said.

There are more than 15 types of medical services available at Gotham Health, Gouverneur. Elisa-Ramirez also said that “We know that patients benefit most from treatment by interacting with them in their native language. Our programs are offered in a variety of languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese as well as English, and are created with the cultural needs of our patients in mind. Translation services are provided free of charge.”

Convenient services

In conversation with Vision Times staff, NYC Care Executive Director, Dr. Jonathan Jimenez, said that Gotham Health, Gouverneur has a wide range of medical services that are very convenient for patients.

“The New York Municipality has been able to allocate a generous budget to NYC Care and NYC Health + Hospitals, which is the reason for providing services to more New Yorkers while ensuring quality,” he said and encouraged New York’s Chinese population to choose NYC Care.

NYC Care has become a national health care model with over 110,000 members from all five boroughs.

Regardless of your legal status, you are guaranteed low cost and free services at public health system hospitals and health centers.

Alex Hunter, NYC Care’s Director of Communications, said that with over 200 languages available, there is generally “not much of a problem with language communication. We hope to encourage more Chinese people in New York to use the services provided by the largest public health care system in the United States.”

Please call 1-646-NYC-CARE (1-646-692-2273) to join NYC Care and enjoy more health care services.

For more information about NYC Care’s medical services, please visit:

https://www.nyccare.nyc/your-health-care-services (Chinese version available)