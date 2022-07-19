‘I’m all in’: Republican Joe Pinion Seeks to Unseat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

New York Senate candidate, Joe Pinion, who previously served as Chair of the Conservative Color Coalition and was the Outreach Director for the New York Young Republican Federation announced his Senate bid on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, this year.

Pinion, was once a youth development director at the Bronx health center before becoming a political commentator, appearing on numerous news networks including CNN and is the first black individual to receive a major party’s backing for the United States Senate in the state of New York.

On July 13, speaking at the Whitestone Republican Club, Pinion said, “I’m all in. I quit my job. I’m on the ballot,” as he seeks to unseat Chuck Schumer — the Democratic Senate Majority Leader — in 2024.

Following the official launch of his campaign earlier this year, Pinion came out swinging, blasting Schumer saying he is responsible for making it more dangerous to live in Rochester N.Y., than it is to live in Chicago, saying that Rochester is the “epicenter for crime in this nation.”

“That is the untold story of pain and suffering that has occurred in New York state on Chuck Schumer’s watch,” Pinion told Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo” last month.

Pinion, who describes himself as an advocate, entrepreneur, and political news commentator, was born and raised in Yonkers, New York by his mother and grandmother.

He is an active political news commentator who has appeared regularly on prominent news networks and talk shows and was most recently the host of his own show “Saturday Agenda” on Newsmax.

A business professional, Pinion says on his official campaign website that he has a wealth of experience in “the private sector and non-profit space with nearly two decades of expertise in healthcare, media, and renewable energy.”

“Let’s be very clear. If Chuck Schumer was the same man as he was six years ago when he won 70 percent of the vote, I wouldn’t be sitting here, but the hard truth is that he was more concerned about a primary from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez than he was with honoring his sacred oath to ensure that the people of this state and the people of New York City were kept safe,” Pinion told Bartiromo.

“You saw a 90 percent increase in shootings in New York City. We saw in many ways a 30 percent increase in homicides all because of the three most dangerous words ever uttered in modern politics: defund the police,” Pinion asserted.

In 2020, Schumer blocked a resolution by a GOP senator opposing the “defund the police” movement. The resolution was introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) who called for two simple things: “justice for George Floyd” and to oppose “efforts to defund the police.”

At the time, Cotton asked the Senate to pass the motion by unanimous consent, which meant that a single senator had the power to block it. Schumer was that senator, who argued that the motion was nothing more than rhetoric and demanded “real action, not rhetoric,” asserting that the resolution would do nothing and that it was simply an official expression of the opinion or will of a legislative body, and does not alter laws.

Pinion wants New Yorkers to know that “if you’re unhappy with the world as it is today, you cannot vote for the architecture that built it,” saying that Schumer “built this world” and blames the incumbent senator for presiding over New York as it became the leader in outward migration.

“One million of our friends and neighbors have fled, because the opportunity that was promised to every American no longer lives here. That’s his [Schumer’s] legacy. We’re going to hold him accountable,” Pinion told Bartiromo.

Elections to the U.S. Senate will be held on November 5, 2024. Thirty-three of the 100 seats are up for regular election and special elections may be held to fill vacancies that occur in the 118th Congress.

If successful, Pinion will serve a six-year term beginning on January 3, 2025.