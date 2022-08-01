Tom Zmich, Republican Candidate for US Congress, Aims to Unseat Longtime Democrat Incumbent Grace Meng

Tom Zmich, Republican candidate for Congress for the 6th congressional district in Queens, New York, is on the ballot for this fall’s midterm elections and wants to stop creeping socialist ideologies in New York communities while preserving American history.

According to his campaign website, he is a union member and veteran who wants to protect New Yorker’s constitutional rights including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms.

Zmich will be squaring off against incumbent Grace Meng, who has been serving the district since Jan. 3, 2013 after she won 59.6 percent of the popular vote in the 2012 U.S. House election. In 2018, Meng, managed to secure over 90 percent of the popular vote while running against Tom Hillgardner of the Green party.

Zmich, squared off against Meng in 2020. He was able to shrink Meng’s lead in the district considerably. In 2020 Meng only received 61.7 percent of the popular vote when running against Zmich who secured 32 percent of the vote at the time.

In 2022, Zmich aims to beat the long-time incumbent and become the U.S. representative for New York’s 6th congressional district.

A pressing issue for Zmich is national security. “From border security to protecting American citizens on a daily basis is of the utmost importance,” Zmich says on his campaign website adding that, “We must stop illegal immigrants from crossing our borders by providing tools and increasing resources to the Department of Homeland Security and our local law enforcement agencies.”

According to a report, published by the Washington Times in June, “The U.S. has added more than 2 million immigrants to its population since President Biden took office in 2021, the vast majority of them here illegally.”

Zmich believes a healthy economy is “crucial” for a successful America. He believes New York should build on former President Trump’s American growth strategy while working to increase job development and reduce the need for welfare. He believes that streamlining tax requirements will create jobs and by reducing regulatory burdens on business it will create more opportunities for New Yorkers to succeed.

Concerning education, he is adamant that “Common Core needs to end,” and argues that parents need to be provided with real choices for education including charter schools and increasing vouchers. He promises to fight to increase competition amongst schools, so that the best schools are “enhanced” and those that are failing “will be fixed.”

A veteran himself, he says he understands the struggles and stigma that comes with coming home from war. He promises to “fight to increase federal programming to help veterans get back to work, find affordable housing, increase mental health services, and live a great life in this great Country that they fought for.”

Zmich will be on the ballot for the November 8 general election.