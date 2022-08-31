Fist-sized Hailstones Batter Spain: Eyewitness Reports

Videos posted on Spanish social media on Tuesday, Aug. 30 showed an outstretched hand holding giant hailstones that rained down around the village of La Bisbal d’Emporda.

Footage also showed people on a street running for cover, as the hailstones of up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) clattered loudly onto the street.

A 20-month-old girl from the village died after being struck on the head during the violent hailstorm that caused havoc in the region of Catalonia, authorities said.

The hailstones were the biggest recorded in two decades in Catalonia, according to meteorological agency Meteocat. Parts of the region remained on storm alert on Wednesday (August 31).

(By: Lucrezia Lozza, Daria Shamonova, Jacqueline Clyne, Reuters)