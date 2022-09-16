Humana Inc. Holds Grand Opening Event for its New Location Serving NY’s Flushing Community

On Sept. 8, U.S. medical insurance giant, Humana Inc. held a grand opening event for its new service center located in New York’s Flushing community.

The celebration was held at their new location at 13527 Roosevelt Ave., in Flushing and was kicked off with a lion dance show and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event was hosted by Julie Mascari, NY Medicare president, Frank Pistone, NY Medicare Sales VP, Cara Brown, NY Market Point Sales Director and Cheng Terry Tang, NY Medicare Senior Manager.

The new location provides services in English, Chinese, Korean as well as many other languages and licensed sales agents are now available there to answer questions about Medicare, individual health insurance plans as well as health benefits programs for existing and new members.

Members of New York’s Asian community and Humana Inc. representatives pose for a picture at the company’s grand opening event for their newest service center located in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2022. (Image: Vision Times/Vision Times Staff)

The event was well received and attended by numerous members of New York’s Asian community.

In conversation with Vision Times a Humana Inc. spokesperson said, “Our main focus is on the Medicare population and that’s where we are really successful.”

“We only have that one focus on the Medicare population and we know and understand the population and community and we can help providers that we work with deliver an excellent level of care,” she said adding that, “The clinical quality that we offer behind the products that we have is second to none. We just do an excellent job of providing quality clinical care.”

In a letter, published on Humana’s website, Humana’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Broussard, says that the company is “dedicated to improving the health of every person we serve. We believe everyone should have equitable access to the tools and support they need to be as healthy as possible — support that’s personalized and easy to use.”

Humana Inc. representatives enjoy a traditional lion dance and ribbon cutting ceremony at their newest service center location in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2022. (Image: Vision Times/Vision Times Staff)

When asked what Humana’s commitment to the Flushing community is, a spokesperson told Vision Times, “our commitment is to be here long-term, as the community needs us .. [we] are really excited to open this location.”

Humana Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, was originally founded in 1961 by lawyers David A. Jones and Wendell Cherry as a nursing home company and grew to become the nation’s largest provider in their field. Over the years the company expanded into ownership of dozens of hospitals which they subsequently sold, eventually becoming one of America’s largest health insurance providers.

The company offers a variety of health insurance plans in all 50 states in addition to life insurance, and dental insurance and they offer additional benefit programs based on individual client needs.

This year, the company ranked 40th on the Fortune Global 500 list and currently employs approximately 41,600 people nationwide.

For more information, existing and new members can call 718-640-9620 to have their questions answered.