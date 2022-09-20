Joe Pinion Among NYS Republican Heavyweights at This Year’s Brooklyn GOP Reception & Gala

On Sept. 18 Republican candidates from across New York State gathered for their Annual Brooklyn GOP Reception & Gala hosted by New York’s own Gargiulo’s Catering Hall in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured speakers included Lee Zeldin, Republican Nominee for Governor, Allison Esposito, Republican Nominee for Lt. Governor, Congresswoman Nicole Maliotakis, and Joe Pinion Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.

Pinion is seeking to unseat long-time incumbent Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, in the general election to be held on Nov. 8 this year.

Schumer, 71, is a life-long politician who was first elected to office in January 1975 as a representative in the State Assembly for New York’s District 45. He has served as the U.S. Senator for New York since 1999. The last Republican U.S. senator elected in New York State was Al D’Amato who held the office from 1981 until 1999 when Schumer took the helm.

Pinion is an American entrepreneur and active political commentator who has appeared on numerous news networks including CNN and has also hosted his own show on Newsmax.

No stranger to serving his community, he was once a youth development director at the Bronx health center — a position he held for many years — and is the first black individual to receive a major party’s backing for the United States Senate in the state of New York.

In conversation with Vision Times Pinion said, “After 42 years of Chuck Schumer we can say, ‘no more.’”

Pinion does not mince words when it comes to Schumer’s record saying in a recent campaign ad, featuring two CGI velociraptors, that “Chuck Schumer is a dinosaur and on his watch — like my friends here — the American dream is about to go extinct.”

A Yonkers native, Pinion argues that “if you’re unhappy with the world as it is today, you cannot vote for the architecture that built it,” adding that, Schumer “built this world.”

On the economy, Pinion had some sobering words, telling Vision Times, “They printed 6-trillion dollars and told us it would do nothing. Well, it did a lot.”

“It harms your savings account because your 401k is in the toilet. It harms your buying power if you’re living on a fixed income or social security or if you’re a Brooklyn poor person. Because your dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to,” he said.

The U.S. government committed more than $6 trillion in an attempt to address the economic fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a level of spending not seen in the United States since World War II.

Subsequently, the annual inflation rate for the United States surged to 8.3 percent for the 12 months ending August 2022, according to U.S. Labor Department data published on Sept. 13. Many point to the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 spend as a catalyst for the surging cost-of-living.

Joe Pinion speaks with a member of New York’s Jewish community at the annual Brooklyn GOP Reception & Gala on Sept. 18 in Brooklyn, New York. (Image: Vision Times/Vision Times Staff)

On immigration, Pinion told Vision Times that “the immigrant has been harmed because they have debased the meaning of immigration, they have debased believing in the American dream. So many people who come to this country legally, follow the laws, and yet they are being put at the back of the line.”

Last March, during an appearance on Newsmax Pinion said that “America is in the midst of a full-blown immigration crisis and the only reason it’s not the only thing being discussed down in D.C. or printed on the front page of newspapers everywhere is because the people in charge of fixing the crisis and those responsible for covering the crisis don’t want it to end.”

According to data, published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, this fiscal year, authorities had over 2.2 million encounters with people attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally and had encounters with over 13 thousand unaccompanied minors, at the southern border, in the month of July 2022 alone.

In his appearance on Newsmax Pinion pointed to some “inconvenient truths” stating that “Eleven of the individuals who raised their hand to run for president as a Democratic nominee for president [in 2020] supported decriminalizing crossing the border illegally,” and that 12 of the Democratic candidates for president when asked if they supported adding more to the wall on the southern border said they didn’t.

An underdog, Pinion says he is running for U.S. Senate “because our state and country are in trouble,” and that it’s time for regular people “with an extraordinary vision” to represent New Yorker’s shared values in Washington.