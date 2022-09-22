Exiled Migrants Say Martha’s Vineyard So ‘Beautiful’ They Wish to Return

Some of the 50 illegal migrants who made headlines this month after being exported to the posh Democrat conclave of Martha’s Vineyard, before quickly being rounded up and exiled to a nearby military base, have stated they wish to return to the island because the location is so beautiful.

On Sept. 15, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, flew approximately 50 Venezeulan migrants who entered America in the ongoing and chronic southern border crisis to the Massachusetts sanctuary for the elite, where former President Barack Obama owns $11.75 million mansion situated on 29.3 acres of land, according to 2021 reporting by Town & Country,

To our Island community, here is an update on current humanitarian crisis on Martha's Vineyard….we thank people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow — Visit Martha's Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022

In response, the town of 15,000 declared a “humanitarian crisis,” according to reporting by Breitbart, who pointed out that several thousand migrants each day are filling Texas and Arizona border towns, a problem that has prompted those state’s Governors to bus excess heads to Democrat strongholds such as Chicago and D.C.

However, the opportunity for residents of Martha’s Vineyard to do a good deed and do their part in taking care of America’s newfound refugees, many of whom are likely to become citizens in the future, was much ado about nothing.

Just one day later, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, also a Republican, announced that the migrants would be deported to Joint Base Cape Cod under the auspices of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, CapeCod.com reported.

In a statement published by the outlet, Baker was quoted as stating that “the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation.”

In tertiary reporting on the subject, Breitbart, a strident Conservative publication, strongly dissented from Baker’s viewpoint.

Buses have arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House.



There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport folks off the island. People with bags are taking selfies and hugging volunteers goodbye pic.twitter.com/wuauiZM4Y3 — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) September 16, 2022

“So how much capacity does Martha’s Vineyard have to shelter refugees? Census data reports that there are around 17,000 year-long residents and around 14,600 homes on the island,” author John Carney stated on Sept. 15.

“Let’s estimate that each home has four bedrooms and each bedroom can comfortably sleep three people. This would bring the island’s sleep capacity up to 175,200 beds, and 158,200 would be unoccupied.”

Carney continued, “If anything, this likely underestimates the sleeping capacity of the island. During the summer months, the island is said to regularly house 200,000 people at a time. If you really packed people in, allowing for sleeping in living rooms and libraries and dining rooms and studies, you could easily house a [sic] 400,000.”

The wonder and enchantment of being able to set foot on one of the most premium locales in the United States was not lost on the deposed migrants.

A Sept. 21 piece by National Catholic Reporter revealed the opinions while in the process of quoting several church leaders and charity organization heads who attempted to shame DeSantis for allegedly treating the migrants as political pawns.

Susan Mazzarella, a CEO for a local Catholic charity, however, kept the politics thin and told the publication of the hardships the migrants who had escaped from Socialist paradise Venezuela had encountered.

“While leaving Venezuela, they had to go on a boat, and at one point they had to jump off the boat and swim underwater. It was terrifying. They didn’t know what was going to happen to them. They just knew that they needed to try to fight for a better life for themselves,” she stated.

Mazzarella lauded her organization for providing changes of clothing and toys for children.

She was paraphrased later in the article as stating that her organization and the Massachusetts government are attempting to “transition the migrants,” described as “most of them single men in their 20s and 30s but also some families with young children,” away from their military holding facilities and into “into housing with wraparound social services, including legal assistance with the immigration and asylum process.”

During comments, the CEO was paraphrased as stating that, “Three said they wouldn’t mind returning to Martha’s Vineyard because of ‘how beautiful’ the island is,” while a handful of others had family and friends situated in New York.

Mazzarella was quoted as adding, “But everybody else said, ‘We don’t have a preference of where we go. All we want to do is work, have a home and live peacefully.’ That was the universal message with all of these migrants who came to us.”