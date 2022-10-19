Elon Musk Deletes Tweets of Himself, Kanye West and Trump, Citing Outrage Regarding Anti-Semitism

Elon Musk recently deleted two separate tweets of himself, Kanye West (popularly known as Ye) and Donald Trump on Twitter, following criticism of supposed anti-Semitic messages in the posts.

Not long after his Twitter drama in court, Musk’s attempts to mingle with Ye have taken the internet by storm, in some ways more negatively than intended.

Fusion dance

On Oct. 18, Musk posted a tweet, featuring an image of two characters from the anime, Dragon Ball Z, with Musk’s and West’s faces slapped onto them. The meme depicts the characters, Goku and Vegeta, performing a dance that would fuse them together to increase their power.

In this context, Musk appears to be vying for a possible fusion of Twitter and West’s upcoming social media platform, Parler. This came after Ye’s agreement “in principle” with Parler’s parent company Parlement Technologies to buy the social media app, though the price agreed to purchase it remains undisclosed.

“Fun times ahead!!” Musk tweeted in a follow up to his original tweet. Since then, both the tweet and the follow up have been deleted without any reason given.

However, the tweets were captured and screenshots of the tweets have been uploaded for all to see.

The Three Musketeers

The next day, Oct. 18, Musk tweeted another image of himself, Ye, and former President Donald Trump as the Three Musketeers, bringing their swords together which appeared to represent their respective social networks, Parler, X Holdings (Musk’s holding company), and Truth Social.

Once again, the tweet was deleted, with Musk saying it was “inevitable.”

While Musk has not commented on the deletion of his tweet, Ye has recently come under fire after he was accused of posting anti-Semitic content on Instagram and Twitter.

In the now deleted tweet, West reportedly said he was going “death con 3” on Jewish people, sparking outbursts and causing Twitter to lock his account. The tweet was one of his first on Twitter in two years, after blasting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for “kicking him off” Instagram, though Meta told Gizmodo that his account was only restricted. This is referring to Instagram similarly locking his account after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by the Jews.

After the tweet was deleted, Musk shared his concerns regarding the tweet, which West “took to heart.”

Ye told Bloomberg that the debacle with Instagram and Twitter was what inspired him to buy Parler, saying “enough was enough.”

“We’re using this as a net for the people who have been bullied by the thought police to come and speak their mind,” West said, adding that, “Express how you feel. Express what’s tied up inside of you. Express what’s been haunting you. I use social media as my therapist.”

Trump also made headlines after he told American Jews that they should value him as much as Evangelicals did when he pledged his support for Israel.

Supposedly due to these incidents, Musk deleted his tweets to remove any association with the two individuals.

This has not been the first time Musk deleted his own tweets. He previously deleted two controversial tweets — one of them involved accusing a British critic of being a child sex offender, and the other compared Adolf Hitler to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Despite the deletion, Jewish and Muslim groups have expressed their worries over how troublesome Musk’s handling of Twitter could be.

Last week, Canada’s largest daily newspaper The Globe and Mall called Musk a “bad boy billionaire,” criticizing him for his growth as a troublemaker and called for a boycott of Tesla.

