NY’s Orange County Chamber of Commerce Names ‘Best Places to Work’ and Business Community ‘Champion’

Posted on behalf of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. Honors to be Presented at March 18, 2023 Gala.

MAYBROOK, N.Y. (Dec. 22, 2022) – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County, N.Y., have been chosen as the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held 5 p.m. March 18, 2023 in Eisenhower Hall, 655 Ruger Road, West Point, N.Y., 10996.

The honorees were nominated by Chamber members and were chosen based on the narratives written in their support by those who nominated them.

The Best Places to Work awardees and their categories:

Best Place to Work – Corporate: Belfor Property Restoration, an Ohio-based disaster-recovery firm with an office in New Windsor, N.Y.

Belfor Property Restoration, an Ohio-based disaster-recovery firm with an office in New Windsor, N.Y. Best Place to Work – Nonprofit: Family Church of Middletown, N.Y.

Family Church of Middletown, N.Y. Best Place to Work – Small Business: Licensed2Sell of Keller Williams Realty in Newburgh, N.Y.

“These members are wonderful employers and examples of what makes Orange County, N.Y., a special place to live, work and do business,” said Chamber President and CEO Heather Bell-Meyer.

The Champion of the Chamber designation recognizes a member of the Orange County community who is devoted to advocating for the Chamber, its members and its business community. Cornell, a Cornwall-on-Hudson resident who was raised in Newburgh, overcame a difficult childhood to become a highly successful business owner and self-made millionaire by age 33. She offers life counseling and speaking services nationwide.

“Donna is an inspiration to us all,” Bell-Meyer said. “She has inspired countless others to strive for their dreams, and gives them positive, helpful advice on how to reach their goals. We are proud to name her the ‘Champion of the Chamber.’”

Information about tickets to the Choice Gala, and sponsorship opportunities, will be posted on the Chamber’s website, orangeny.com.

About the Orange County Chamber of Commerce

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is proud to cultivate an environment in which all businesses succeed. As the leading supporter of business in the county, legislative advocates, connectors, and with exclusive member benefits, networking and marketing opportunities, seminars and more, the Orange County Chamber is one of the best investments a business can make in its development. Created in 1997 by the consolidation of the two largest chambers of commerce in Orange County, both predecessor chambers had a 100-year history of service to the business community. More information is available by calling 845-294-1700 or visiting orangeny.com.