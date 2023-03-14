NEW YORK, New York — As one of the most highly anticipated events of the year in New York, the JA Spring Show is where the jewelry industry comes together to showcase the latest and greatest designs. This year’s show, which took place from March 12-14, was no exception, as jewelry enthusiasts and industry professionals from all over the world gathered at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan to see what the future of jewelry has in store.

The JA Spring Show is organized by Jewelers of America, a non-profit trade association that represents the jewelry industry in the U.S. This year’s show featured over 500 exhibitors — ranging from established brands to emerging designers. Visitors were able to see a wide range of jewelry pieces, from classic diamond rings to trendy statement earrings.

One of the most exciting parts of the JA Spring Show is the opportunity to see the latest trends in the industry. This year, some of the hottest trends on display included colored diamonds, mixed metals, and oversized earrings. Another popular trend was personalized jewelry, which allows customers to create unique pieces that reflect their individual style.

In addition to showcasing new designs and trends, the JA Spring Show also offered a variety of educational opportunities for attendees and designers. Seminars and workshops were held throughout the three-day event, covering topics such as social media marketing, design trends, and jewelry appraisal. These sessions were led by experts in the field and provided valuable insights into the industry.

One-of-a-kind designs and glassware

One designer who stood out was Alice Sturzinger, a New Jersey-based designer who moved to the U.S. from Switzerland in the 1960s. Specializing in unique and elegant pieces that are both beautiful and functional, Sturzinger’s designs are inspired by her background as a third-generation jeweler, and feature a wide range of gemstones and metals, including silver, gold, and platinum. In addition to jewelry, Alice also sells a variety of gift items, including candles, glassware, music boxes, and home decor.

Alice Sturzinger (pictured) is a third-generation jeweler who relocated to the U.S. from Switzerland in 1963 and is now based in New Jersey. (Image: Rebecca Tian/Vision Times)

Sturzinger’s products are perfect for anyone looking for a thoughtful and personalized gift, as each piece is made by hand and can be customized to suit the recipient’s taste. Alice’s attention to detail and commitment to quality make her a standout in the industry, and her designs are sure to be treasured for years to come.

In addition to an extensive line of jewelry and glassware, Sturzinger also specializes in handmade musical boxes, figurines, and more. (Image: Rebecca Tian/Vision Times).

Susan Worth, the sales and marketing head of Alice Sturzinger LLC, asserts that the latest fashion trends revolve around an array of stunning colors. The desire for attractive hues is universal. Alice Sturzinger LLC has a legacy of quality and design commitment, and their jewelry will remain a fashionable and ageless accessory for years to come, owing to the rich history of Murano Glass and Venetian glass art dating back to the 12th century.

Perfect to give as a gift or to spruce up decor around the house, these colorful glass figurines are made to resemble birds and different animals, and are part of Sturzinger’s unique line of designs. (Image: Rebecca Tian/Vision Times).

“This year fashion trends are all about colors, colors, and colors. Everyone wants beautiful colors,” Worth told Vision Times reporter Rebecca Tian.

Sturzinger’s designs include all kinds of bohemian, upscale, and colorful necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. (Image: Rebecca Tian/Vision Times)

Other highlights of this year’s show was the New Designer Gallery, which featured up-and-coming designers who are pushing the boundaries of traditional jewelry design. This section of the show provided a platform for emerging talent to showcase their work and gain exposure in the industry.

Overall, the JA Spring Show was a huge success, and drew in thousands of visitors from all over the world. The event provided an opportunity for professionals in the industry to network, learn, and discover the latest trends in jewelry design. With a wide range of exhibitors, networking, and educational opportunities, the JA Spring Show is a must-attend event for anyone who may be seeking a path in the jewelry industry.