‘Out of business’: Canada’s Military ‘Decimated’ By Vaccine Mandates

According to testimony by Catherine Christensen, a Canadian litigation lawyer who represents military veterans, Canada’s armed forces are “out of business,” and are incapable of fulfilling international obligations after vaccines mandates “decimated” the military’s ranks.

Her testimony during a hearing of the National Citizen’s Inquiry — a grassroots movement that is examining Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — is a sobering look at some of the consequences of the Trudeau government’s COVID-19 measures.

After examining the “chain of communication in the armed forces and veterans community,” Christensen believes “anywhere between three and five thousand people were lost” due to a federal vaccine mandate implemented by the Trudeau government.

“And when you’ve got a military as small as ours, we’re talking about a huge hit,” she told the inquiry.

According to the World Population Review Canada’s military currently has around 67,400 active duty members, a decrease from 72,000 in 2019, prior to the pandemic. This represents an almost ten percent decrease in active military personnel.

“If you were a business and you lost 10 to 15 percent of your people in one fell swoop, you’d be out of business,” Christensen said, adding that, “Truthfully, in my opinion, the Canadian military right now is out of business.”

READ MORE:

She believes that Canada “couldn’t mount a defense of our own country, let alone send people to a NATO involved conflict right now.”

According to a recent leak of Pentagon documents Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, told NATO officials in a private conversation that Canada will never reach the military spending target agreed to by members of the alliance. The documents also indicate that wide-ranging deficiencies in Canada’s military capabilities are a source of tension with allies and defense partners.

“Widespread defense shortfalls hinder Canadian capabilities,” the documents say, adding that, “[Meanwhile it is] straining partner relationships and alliance contributions.”

The loss of thousands of active duty members is significantly more than what Canada lost during decades of fighting in Afghanistan. The total number of Canadian casualties of the Afghan war, since 2002, stands at 159, and the active duty members lost due to the vaccine mandate is the largest decrease in Canadian active duty members since WWII.

“We decimated our military with this,” Christensen said, adding that, “We were already under-manned, badly. We should have close to 100,000 regular force and reserve force people. That’s about the size of a military Canada says that it needs. And, from speaking to sources, we’re down to about 40,000 people right now.”

