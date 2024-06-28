Which US Senate Races to Keep an Eye On in 2024

The U.S. general election upcoming on Nov. 5 is set to present the Democratic Party with a tough fight.

They will try preserving the narrow 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate, as they are defending several incumbents in Republican-leaning states.

On Tuesday, June 25, Utah Republicans will nominate a contender to seek retiring U.S. Senator Mitt Romney’s seat.

Below are some important Senate races to watch:

Utah

Utah is an open seat. Romney was a prominent Trump critic and onetime party presidential nominee, and he said he will not seek reelection.

The state is expected to feature a crowded Republican primary field.

Republicans contending for the role include Brad Wilson, the former speaker of the state’s House of Representatives, and U.S. Representative John Curtis.

Utah’s primaries will be held on June 25.

Arizona

On March 5, Kyrsten Sinema said she would not seek reelection in Arizona. Once a Democrat, Sinema turned to be an independent candidate.

Her choice of not running reduced the risk of a three-way race and set the stage for Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego to face off against a Republican candidate.

Kari Lake, who had been endorsed by Trump during her unsuccessful 2022 run for governor, and Mark Lamb, a county sheriff, are among the Republicans seeking the nomination.

Lake is considered the leading candidate and has amassed endorsements from some Senate Republicans, but she has also been embroiled in disputes with other members of the party, including the former head of the state Republican Party.

Arizona’s primaries will be held on July 30.

Michigan

Michigan’s Senate race is poised to be competitive, with Democratic Senator Debbie Stabe reaching the end of her term.

The Midwestern state is also expected to play a key role in the presidential election.

Representative Elissa Slotkin is the clear favorite for the Democratic nomination.

Slotkin is a former CIA analyst who currently represents a swath of communities west of Detroit. She will face off against Hill Harper, an actor who appeared on the popular television show “The Good Doctor.”

The candidates vying for the Republican nomination include former lawmakers Mike Rogers, and Justin Amash, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus who broke with his party to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Michigan’s primaries will take place on Aug. 6.

Wisconsin

Democrat Tammy Baldwin is seeking a third term in a state that is expected to be competitive.

Eight Republicans and independents have filed to run against her.

Eric Hovde, a wealthy banker who has drawn scrutiny for remarks about the voting capabilities of nursing home residents, is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination.

Wisconsin will hold its primaries on Aug. 13.

New Jersey

Andy Kim handily won the democratic nomination in his bid to succeed Senator Bob Menendez.

Menendez was not on the Democratic ballot and is running for reelection as an independent. He is on trial by federal prosecutors for bribery and obstruction of justice charges.

Curtis Bashaw, a hotelier, won the Republican nomination.

Democrats are strongly favored to hold the seat in November.

Montana

Democrat Jon Tester has held since 2007, and will try to defend his position in a state that backed Trump during the 2020 election.

Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL who founded an aerial firefighting company, won the June 4 Republican primary, and will try to challenge him in the race.

Nevada

Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, is running for a second six-year term in the Senate.

The race is expected to be competitive, and 16 people have filed to challenge her, including nine of them being Republicans.

Sam Brown won the crowded Republican primary, and will be the one to challenge her.

Brown is a military veteran who received a Purple Heart, after being wounded by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Reuters contributed to this report.