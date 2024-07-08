Discover the Best in Specialty Foods at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC

The Summer Fancy Food Show, organized by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), is a major biannual event held in New York City. This year’s summer show, which took place from June 23rd to the 25th at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, featured over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing all kinds of gourmet, organic, and natural foods. Attendees included retailers, food service professionals, distributors, and media representatives, making it a diverse and dynamic event.

Covering categories like snacks, beverages, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods, and confections, the show is a prime platform for discovering new and innovative food products. It also offers networking opportunities, educational sessions, and workshops on market trends, business strategies, and product development.

The event also features a Winter Fancy Food Show that’s typically held in January. This year’s Winter Fancy Food Show was held in Last Vegas from Jan. 21st to the 2rd.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

The prestigious sofi™ Awards also highlight excellence in specialty foods and beverages, boosting the visibility and credibility of the winners.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Here are some interesting exhibitors featured at the show:

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company: A family-owned business from Fort Pierce, Florida, known for its high-quality, freshly squeezed juices made with no added sugars, preservatives, or GMOs. They offer a variety of flavors, including unique blends like carrot ginger turmeric and blood orange. Natalie’s emphasizes sustainability and ethical practices, sourcing fruits locally and using environmentally friendly production methods.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Lifeway Foods : Based in Morton Grove, Illinois, Lifeway specializes in kefir, a probiotic-rich fermented milk drink. They offer various flavors and formats, including products designed for children. Lifeway is committed to sustainability, reducing waste, and using eco-friendly packaging. Their kefir is known for its health benefits, such as aiding digestion and providing essential nutrients.





ITO EN: A leading Japanese beverage company, ITO EN is renowned for its green tea products, including the globally best-selling "Oi Ocha" ready-to-drink green tea. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability, using eco-friendly packaging and supporting sustainable agriculture. Their matcha and sencha teas are particularly popular for their quality and flavor.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

VaiWai : This premium natural artesian water brand from Fiji offers water sourced from an artesian aquifer in the Namosi rainforest. VaiWai is committed to sustainability, using eco-conscious packaging and practices. The water is naturally filtered through volcanic rock, enhancing its taste and mineral content. The brand has received multiple awards for its quality.





Garmo AG : Exhibiting for the first time in New York, this Stuttgart-based company is a leading producer of ethnic dairy products in Europe. Their brands include GAZİ, Sirtakis, and ÖMÜR, offering a range of cheeses and yogurts inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. Garmo AG emphasizes quality and sustainability, with a strong market presence across Europe.





: Exhibiting for the first time in New York, this Stuttgart-based company is a leading producer of ethnic dairy products in Europe. Their brands include GAZİ, Sirtakis, and ÖMÜR, offering a range of cheeses and yogurts inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. Garmo AG emphasizes quality and sustainability, with a strong market presence across Europe. Poshi: Specializing in marinated vegetable snacks, Poshi offers convenient, healthy options like asparagus, artichokes, green beans, and olives, seasoned with herbs and spices. Their products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and low in calories, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Smart Juice : This company produces 100 percent organic, not-from-concentrate juices, known for their high antioxidant and vitamin content. Their unique blends, such as Tart Cherry and Antioxidant Force, offer health benefits like improved sleep and reduced inflammation. Smart Juice emphasizes quality and natural ingredients, ensuring no added sugars or preservatives.





Profood International Corp. As the largest producer of dried fruits in the Philippines, Profood offers a wide range of products, including their globally recognized dried mangoes. The company supports local farming communities and promotes sustainable agricultural practices. Their products are available in over 50 countries.





As the largest producer of dried fruits in the Philippines, Profood offers a wide range of products, including their globally recognized dried mangoes. The company supports local farming communities and promotes sustainable agricultural practices. Their products are available in over 50 countries. Just The Fun Part: This brand offers bite-sized crispy mini waffle cones filled with premium Belgian chocolate. With a variety of flavors like milk chocolate, hazelnut cream, and strawberry, these snacks cater to different preferences, providing a fun and nostalgic experience.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Alexian : Known for its gourmet pâtés, Alexian offers a variety of flavors, including duck liver mousse and truffle mousse. The company uses natural ingredients and emphasizes handcrafted quality. Alexian is committed to sustainable practices and ethical sourcing.





Pressed : Formerly known as Pressed Juicery, Pressed offers a range of cold-pressed juices and plant-based snacks. The company focuses on nutritious, real ingredients without added sugars or preservatives, making plant-forward living convenient and delicious.





: Formerly known as Pressed Juicery, Pressed offers a range of cold-pressed juices and plant-based snacks. The company focuses on nutritious, real ingredients without added sugars or preservatives, making plant-forward living convenient and delicious. Grain De Sail: This French company is notable for its sustainable approach to producing high-quality chocolate and coffee. They use a sailing cargo ship to transport goods, reducing carbon emissions. Their products are certified organic and fair trade, with a focus on ethical sourcing and premium quality.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Diablo Sugar Free : Specializing in sugar-free confectionery, Diablo offers a variety of treats like wafers, chocolate bars, and cookies. Their products cater to health-conscious consumers looking to reduce sugar intake without compromising on taste.





ALO Drink : Known for its aloe vera beverages, ALO Drink uses non-GMO ingredients and real fruit juices. Their popular flavors include honey, mango, and wheatgrass. The brand is committed to quality and innovative marketing.





: Known for its aloe vera beverages, ALO Drink uses non-GMO ingredients and real fruit juices. Their popular flavors include honey, mango, and wheatgrass. The brand is committed to quality and innovative marketing. Clearly Canadian: This sparkling water brand offers a refreshing alternative to sugary beverages with natural flavors and spring water sourced from Canadian aquifers. Their iconic teardrop-shaped glass bottles are environmentally friendly and recyclable.

SMUL: A South African plant-based food brand, SMUL offers nutritious and convenient products like protein bars, granolas, and heat-and-eat meals. They focus on simple, natural ingredients and transparency, catering to health-conscious consumers.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Loacker : This Italian confectionery company is renowned for its high-quality wafers and chocolates. They emphasize sustainability and responsible sourcing, using natural ingredients and avoiding artificial additives.





Urja : Known for its fresh coconut water, Urja uses a unique cold-crafted process to preserve natural taste and nutrients. The brand sources coconuts directly from farmers in Kerala, India, promoting fair trade and sustainable practices.





: Known for its fresh coconut water, Urja uses a unique cold-crafted process to preserve natural taste and nutrients. The brand sources coconuts directly from farmers in Kerala, India, promoting fair trade and sustainable practices. Konopelski Meats: Specializing in authentic Polish Kielbasa, Konopelski Meats uses traditional recipes and wood-smoking methods. Their products are available online and at select markets, emphasizing quality and heritage.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Tuscanini: Part of Kayco Kosher, Tuscanini offers a range of Italian products like tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, and frozen pizzas. The brand focuses on high-quality ingredients and authentic flavors, providing a true taste of Italy.

For more information on these exhibitors and their products, please visit their respective websites.