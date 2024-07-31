Revamped Dairy, Deli, and Bakery Expo Draws Thousands to Houston

The IDDBA Expo, also known as the IDDBA Show, is an esteemed annual event hosted by the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA). This year’s expo, which took place from June 9 to June 11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, proved to be one of the most significant gatherings for professionals in the dairy, deli, bakery, and related food industries.

The event featured over 800 exhibitors from around the globe, including manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers, showcasing a diverse range of products and services related to dairy, deli, and bakery. With over 10,000 attendees, the expo offered a comprehensive array of cheeses, meats, baked goods, prepared foods, packaging solutions, equipment, and more.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

The expo also included numerous educational sessions, workshops, and seminars led by industry experts. These sessions covered various topics, such as industry trends, best practices, new technologies, marketing strategies, and regulatory updates.

Networking opportunities

Attendees had ample opportunities to network with peers, suppliers, and industry leaders through dedicated networking events, receptions, and meeting areas. This facilitated the exploration of new business opportunities, partnerships, and potential markets for their products and services.

One of the expo’s highlights was the new product showcase, where companies presented their latest innovations. This area attracted attendees looking to stay ahead of market trends and find new products to enhance their offerings.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Competitions and awards recognized excellence and innovation within the industry, celebrating outstanding products, marketing campaigns, and business practices. Skill demonstrations by bakers, chefs, and other industry professionals showcased their expertise and creativity.

Here is a recap of some of the most interesting exhibitors from the expo:

Fage

FAGE, a renowned dairy company specializing in Greek yogurt, is known for its rich, creamy texture and high nutritional value. Founded in 1926 in Athens, Greece, FAGE remains family-owned and produces yogurt using a unique straining process that results in a thick, velvety texture high in protein and low in sugar, with no added sugars.

The Corner Booth Pizza

The Corner Booth Pizza offers pub-style, thin-crust pizzas reminiscent of the classic Chicago pizza experience. Known for its crispy thin crust and abundant toppings, the brand provides a variety of flavors, including Meat Lovers, Spinach & Mushroom, and Buffalo Chicken.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Pretzelized

Pretzelized is a new snack brand by 7 Mile Brands that combines traditional pretzels with other classic snacks. Their products, such as Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips, are made through a special process involving a pretzel brine bath and oven baking, resulting in unique snack hybrids.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Dietz & Watson

Dietz & Watson specializes in premium deli meats, cheeses, and sausages. Founded in 1939 in Philadelphia, the company offers a wide variety of products, including franks, sausages, and Italian specialty meats, all known for their high quality and authentic flavors.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Flax4Life

Flax4Life, based in Bellingham, Washington, offers nutritious, flax-based, gluten-free baked goods. Their products, such as muffins, brownies, and granola, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and are free from gluten, dairy, and nuts.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

I Eat My Greens

“I Eat My Greens” specializes in ready-to-eat, nutrient-dense soups made with clean, simple ingredients. Their soups, like Zucchini, Cilantro & Cauliflower Soup, are designed to be healthy and convenient, requiring only heating.

Ozery

Ozery Bakery, founded in Toronto, offers innovative, nutritious bread products. Known for their Morning Rounds® and OneBun® sandwich buns, Ozery emphasizes premium ingredients and simplicity without artificial additives.

St. Pierre Bakery

St. Pierre Bakery, part of St. Pierre Groupe, offers high-quality French bakery products, including brioche buns, waffles, and croissants. Their products are non-GMO and free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Cibao Meat Products

Cibao Meat Products, founded in 1969, produces high-quality Hispanic-style sausages and deli meats. Their offerings include signature salami, bacon, and chorizo, all known for their authentic taste and cultural significance.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Marc Angelo Foods

Marc Angelo Foods specializes in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat products, offering convenience without sacrificing flavor or quality. Their product range includes seasoned roasts, skewers, and sausages.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Boulart

Boulart, a North American industrial artisan bakery, produces high-quality, non-GMO, preservative-free breads using traditional techniques and state-of-the-art technology. Their ciabatta products are particularly renowned.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

King’s Hawaiian

King’s Hawaiian, famous for its sweet, fluffy bread and rolls, offers a variety of products, including Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and specialty breads. The company maintains a strong connection to its Hawaiian roots and the Aloha spirit.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Sauder’s Eggs

Sauder’s Eggs, a family-owned business since the 1930s, offers traditional, cage-free, free-range, organic, and pasture-raised eggs. Their commitment to quality and transparency is reflected in their high standards and traceability.

Lesley Stowe

Lesley Stowe is known for her Raincoast Crisps, artisan crackers made in small batches with high-quality ingredients. Her culinary journey includes creating innovative food offerings and authoring cookbooks.

Bridor

Bridor specializes in high-quality European-style bakery products, combining traditional techniques with modern innovations. Their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices is reflected in their operations.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

BMB Group

BMB Group, a UAE-based food company, offers a diverse portfolio, including Mediterranean sweets, chocolates, and healthy snacks. Acquired by Agthia Group, BMB continues to innovate and expand its global reach.

Graziers

Graziers, part of the Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, produces high-quality, grass-fed dairy products. Their rotational grazing system ensures cows graze on fresh grass year-round, enhancing the nutritional profile of their offerings.

Water Magic Straws and Milk Magic Straws

Endless Fun, LLC, known for its Magic Straws, offers unique flavors for milk and water, making hydration more enjoyable. Their products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and BPA-free.

Desi Fresh Foods

Desi Fresh Foods specializes in authentic Indian-style foods, including Desi Natural Dahi, Paneer, and Lassi. Their products are made with traditional and natural ingredients, ensuring high quality and authenticity.

Frontier Bakery

Frontier Bakery produces high-quality baked goods, including bagels, buns, flatbreads, pita, naan, and cookies. Their commitment to quality is reflected in their certifications and superior ingredients.

Gonnella

Gonnella Baking Company, founded in 1886, offers a wide variety of bakery products, including fresh and frozen breads, sub rolls, and specialty items. Their emphasis on quality and tradition has made them a major player in the industry.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

This year’s IDDBA Expo once again proved to be an essential event for professionals in the dairy, deli, and bakery industries, providing numerous opportunities for learning, networking, and business growth.