6 Ways to Explore the Shore

In many places around the world, summer is a synonymous with sunscreen, water, beach sand and fun. It is the perfect time to be outdoors, enjoy nature and create lasting memories.

While the beach is a great place to relax and unwind, it is also a destination for discovery and inspiration. When you’re ready to explore the shore, there are many affordable avenues for adventure.

1. Look for crabs and starfish in rock pools

(Image: Maël BALLAND via Pexels)

Rock pools are accumulations of water that form among rocks during high tides and exist as separate pools when the tide is low. This unique habitat can host fascinating species like starfish, sea anemones, crabs, chitons (rare primitive mollusks) and algae.

Exploring these aquatic ecosystems is easy. Wear waterproof, slip-resistant shoes that will protect your feet from sharp rocks. In order to spot more aquatic creatures, approach quietly, and avoid casting shadows over the water.

To make it an educational experience, bring a clear, plastic container, a magnifying glass, and an identification guide. Gently scoop up some water and see what’s in it. Take your time to observe the color, structure and movement of your specimens. When you’re done, put them back in the water.

2. Look for the most beautiful sea shells

Explore the shore for beautiful treasures. (Image: Egor Kamelev via Pexels)

Sea shells are the outer layer of mollusks — including snails, clams and oysters. They act as a shield that protects the soft interior of the animal. Once the animal dies and decomposes, the empty shells wash up on beaches, where they accumulate as colorful treasures.

Shell collecting is an adventure best experienced at low tide or after a storm, as these conditions tend to bring more shells to shore. Seashells come in a variety of shapes and patterns, and each coastline features a different family of shells.

Shells taken directly from the shore may need to be cleaned to bring out their beauty. They are usually used as ornaments or gifts, and some species can be used as tools or even musical instruments.

3. Look for sea glass

(Image: leoleobobeo via Pixabay)

Sea glass is bits of broken glass which have had their sharp edges smoothed out after rolling for years in the ocean. They can be found in the sand as you explore the shore.



Sea glass has the appearance of tumbled stones, and are often found in hues of green, brown, white and clear. They take several years to form, and many people like to collect them. They are rare enough to be considered precious, and some even make jewelry out of them.

4. Go birdwatching

(Image: Reagan Ross via Pexels)

Birdwatching is one of the best ways to become familiar with an area. Some locations have unique species that only appear at specific times of the day or at certain times of the year. Observing as our feathered friends explore the shore will give you a unique sense of the environment.

To get a good look, you’ll want a pair of binoculars and a bird guide or app to identify the species you see. You can also take a photo and look them up later.

For a more traditional approach, make notes about their appearance or try sketching them. Pay particular attention to their singing patterns, colors, and details like the shape and size of their beak, tail and feet. This will help you become a better observer.



Keeping records is important if you want to make birdwatching a hobby. By noting the place and time when you see each species, you’ll create your own bird database.

5. Search for caves

Exploring a sea cave in Mendocino County, California. (Image: Dave Bunnell / Under Earth Images via Wikimedia Creative Commons)

Sea caves are holes in rock formations that get worn down by water over time. They are fascinating places to experience the shore from another angle, witness the power of the waves and spot unique rock shapes.

Sea caves are usually found on rocky shores, cliffs and areas with visible rock formations. They are safest to explore at low tide and in good weather.

If you plan your visit in advance, familiarize yourself with local guidelines. If you are venturing into the unknown, it is important to go with a group and to inform someone of your plans and expected time of return.

Basic preparation includes wearing sturdy shoes, a wetsuit and helmet in case of falling rocks or debris. Bring a flashlight or headlamp, GPS, and water and snacks in case the exploration takes longer than expected.



6. Participate in a beach clean-up

(Image: Inna Rabotyagina via Pexels)

What if you could explore the shore while making it a better place? Participating in a beach cleanup is one of the best ways to do this. Not only will you get to tour the beach and interact with the community, but you will also feel the satisfaction of making a positive impact.

Before you start, learn how waste is diverted locally. To make it more fun, encourage your friends to join.

During the clean-up, make sure you wear gloves and good shoes to protect yourself from sharp objects. Since you’ll be outdoors for a while, wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated are key to performing well.

