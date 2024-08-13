People Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Flood the Internet With Inaccurate Content

With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, like OpenAI’s GPT-4o, Google’s Gemini and a seemingly endless number of other AI tools, the internet is being flooded with inaccurate content which is blurring the lines between truth and fiction.

Particularly alarming is a flood of junk content making its way into scientific journals.

“An infographic of a rat with a preposterously large penis. Another showing human legs with way too many bones. An introduction that starts: ’Certainly, here is a possible introduction for your topic,’” are some examples of junk science making its way into the online scientific discussion, according to Phys.org.

While scientists admit that AI tools like ChatGPT, can be helpful when writing or translating papers, their output needs to be thoroughly checked for accuracy before being distributed.

For example, the infographic of a rat with a preposterously large penis was AI generated and was actually published in a well known and established academic journal, Frontiers, before being retracted.

Yet another study was retracted from a legitimate scientific publisher after an inaccurate graphic showing legs with odd multi-jointed bones that resembled hands — an obvious AI generated image — was included.

ChatGPT the culprit

While these two examples are images, it’s believed text, generated by the wildly popular ChatGPT, which was launched in November, 2022, is the primary tool being used to create inaccurate content, intentionally or otherwise.

Careless mistakes are highlighting the problem. A study recently published by Elsevier, a renowned scientific partner, contained the words, “Certainly, here is a possible introduction for your topic,” at the beginning of the study.

Unfortunately for Elsevier, the study went viral before it was retracted.

According to Andrew Gray, a librarian at University College London, who analyzed a number of papers for AI influence, the problem of AI generated content is enormous.

According to Phys.org, “He determined that at least 60,000 papers involved the use of AI in 2023 — over one percent of the annual total.”

Gray found this influence after searching for words that AI platforms tend to overuse such as, “meticulous, intricate or commendable.”

He anticipates that the problem will only grow in 2024.

According to U.S. based Retraction Watch, an organization that reports on scientific paper retraction, over 13,000 papers were retracted in 2023, the most on record.

AI ruining the internet

According to a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, published by Google researchers, the misuse of artificial intelligence is creating vast amounts of fake content.

Images, videos, and text are all either being manipulated by AI or created out of thin air and then being published online as legitimate, human made content.

The researchers say that users are harnessing AI tech, tech Google itself pushes, to “blur the lines between authenticity and deception.”

Ironically, the researchers analyzed a number of papers published on generative AI and found 200 AI generated news articles reporting on the misuse of generative AI to publish bogus articles.

The researchers concluded, “Manipulation of human likeness and falsification of evidence underlie the most prevalent tactics in real-world cases of misuse. Most of these were deployed with a discernible intent to influence public opinion, enable scam or fraudulent activities, or to generate profit.”

The problem is only going to get worse as AI tools rapidly advance and internet users will need more and more advanced detection tools in order to discern between AI generated content and legitimate content produced by a human being.

The researchers warn that “the mass production of low quality, spam-like and nefarious synthetic content risks increasing people’s skepticism towards digital information altogether and overloading users with verification tasks.”