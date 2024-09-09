China’s Arctic Expansion Unveils Troubling ‘Polar Silk Road’: 5 Things to Know

As Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the strategic and environmentally-fragile region of the Arctic, concerns are mounting over the potential consequences for global governance, ecological preservation, and the rights of indigenous communities.

While China’s participation in the Arctic’s affairs is often framed as “international cooperation,” experts are finding deeper, strategic ambitions behind its involvement. From economic interests to geopolitical power plays, Beijing’s activities in the region are shaping a new frontier of competition that may threaten both its economy and ecological integrity.

1. Disguised strategic interests

The PRC (People’s Republic of China) formal entry into Arctic affairs began in earnest when it was accepted as an Observer to the Arctic Council in 2013. This status — while non-voting — allows Beijing to engage with Arctic nations and participate in discussions regarding the region’s future. In its first-ever Arctic government policy paper released in 2018, China emphasized its respect for Arctic sovereignty and the legal framework governing the region.

“Beijing’s Arctic policy suggests a strong desire to push for the internationalization of the Arctic’s regional governance system,” experts note in regards to the seemingly cooperative stance masking the PRC’s deeper ambitions.

However, Beijing also asserted its rights under international law to partake in Arctic governance as a non-Arctic state, subtly pushing for greater involvement beyond what was traditionally allowed. While China is not geographically an Arctic nation, it has increasingly referred to itself as a “near-Arctic state” and an “Arctic stakeholder,” as it seeks legitimacy in a region where it has no direct territorial claims.

2. Sino-Russian collaboration

China’s Arctic aspirations gained further momentum through its partnership with Russia, a study by Bitter Winter (an online human rights’ watchdog) finds. The 2022 Sino-Russian joint statement marked the first formal recognition of Arctic cooperation between the two nations, highlighting their mutual interest in the region’s economic potential.

Russia, weakened by international sanctions and its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, is increasingly dependent on China and appears more willing to accommodate Beijing’s ambitions. This partnership is crucial to China’s vision of the “Polar Silk Road” — a new Arctic shipping route connecting China to Europe — in hopes of expanding its influence under the guise of trade and development.

“The sides agreed to continue consistently intensifying practical cooperation for the sustainable development of the Arctic,” the statement read, indicating a shift from scientific research to commercial activities. Experts are also noting that the new trade route is likely an extension of China’s faltering “Belt and Road Initiative,” reflecting its long-term strategy to control critical global trade routes and resources.

3. Environmental, Indigenous concerns

While the PRC frames its Arctic activities as “mutually beneficial,” its track record raises environmental and human rights’ concerns. The Arctic’s fragile ecosystem is particularly vulnerable to climate change — a problem exacerbated by China’s extensive industrial activities. Beijing has also become a major contributor to Arctic pollution, both through greenhouse gas emissions and the direct environmental impacts of its investments in resource extraction.

Despite these concerns, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shown little commitment to mitigating its ecological footprint in the region. Notably, Beijing does not participate in the Arctic Council Working Group on black carbon and methane — pollutants that accelerate Arctic ice melt and contribute to global pollution.

Moreover, the CCP’s approach to indigenous rights in the Arctic is troubling. For years, the PRC has held a disturbing stance on indigenous peoples by refusing to recognize these groups within its own borders and resorting to brutal policies of ethnic suppression, most notably with the Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. This perspective extends to the Arctic, where China has shown little regard for the rights and traditions of indigenous communities.

“Chinese investments related to tourism have proven controversial in some parts of the Arctic,” with local resistance often blocking projects that threaten the environment and cultural heritage, Bitter Winter finds. These actions reveal a disregard for the social fabric of the region by prioritizing economic gains over the well-being of indigenous peoples.

4. A subtle power play

The CCP’s Arctic ambitions are also part of a broader strategy to position itself as a global power capable of shaping international laws. By embedding itself in Arctic governance structures, Beijing seeks to influence the rules governing the region’s resources, trade routes, and environmental protection.

This approach, sometimes referred to as “salami-slicing” tactics, involves incremental moves to assert influence without triggering direct confrontation with Arctic states, the report notes.

One notable case involved China’s attempt to purchase land in the Svalbard archipelago in July — a key Arctic territory governed by Norway under a unique legal framework. The sale was blocked by the Norwegian government amid concerns that Chinese ownership would give Beijing “undue influence” in the region.

“Chinese potential buyers had ‘been showing a real interest in the Arctic and Svalbard for a long time,'” said Per Kyllingstad, a Norwegian attorney representing the sellers. Such land acquisitions are part of China’s broader strategy to secure strategic footholds in the Arctic, often through commercial ventures that “blur the line” between economic cooperation and geopolitical maneuvering, added Kyllingstad.

5. Challenges for the Arctic Council

The Arctic Council, the primary forum for Arctic governance, faces increasing challenges in managing China’s growing influence. While Beijing presents itself as a responsible party, its actions raise questions about the long-term implications for the region. The CCP’s investments in infrastructure, resource extraction, and tourism could further destabilize the Arctic’s fragile ecosystem, the Council notes.

“Decision-makers in the Arctic Council must then apply particular scrutiny in the case of investments that would give Chinese companies influence over the construction and use of critical infrastructures such as railways or airports,” experts warn. The potential for the CCP to exert control over key Arctic infrastructure also poses significant threats to the region’s governance and security.

As the ice melts and new trade routes open, the Arctic is becoming a new frontier for global competition. The PRC’s involvement, while framed as cooperation, is part of a larger strategy to reshape the region’s governance in its favor, a study by the Scandinavian Journal of Military Studies finds.

It adds, “China’s Arctic strategy as a whole is under pressure to change and adapt, likely leaning more on cooperation with Russia, which could provide China with new opportunities for furthering its Arctic expansion.”