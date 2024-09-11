September is National Mushroom Month – Celebrate With a Fungal Adventure!

For over 30 years, Americans have acknowledged September as National Mushroom Month, celebrating the magnificent diversity and versatility of this mysterious member of the kingdom Fungi.

Technically speaking, mushrooms are the fruiting body of certain types of fungi. Of an estimated 38,000 species of mushrooms worldwide, at least 270 species are considered medicinal, and many more are ecologically important. Some 3,000 are identified as edible — although we only consume about 200 of these, and 90 percent of the mushrooms we eat belong to one species: Agaricus bisporus!

As far as mushroom appreciation goes, you can see there is mush room for improvement. In honor of Mushroom Month, we encourage you to finagle some fungal fun for each remaining day of September (or you can do it more spore-adically).

1 – Learn more about mushrooms

(Image:infiniteworldwonders via duckduckgo)

Whether your interests lie in medicine, ecology, nutrition, gourmet cooking, or simply extraordinary works of nature, mushrooms can fascinate and inspire. Watch a documentary, read scientific articles, or pick up a mushroom book in the library to further your fungal education.

2 – Discover new mushrooms

(Image: Marek Piwnicki via pexels)

There’s nothing like first-hand experience when it comes to learning. Spend some time in a natural environment and see how many different mushrooms you can spot. Only about 1 percent of the world’s mushrooms are known to science, so don’t be disappointed if you can’t identify them. Picture yourself as an explorer on a new frontier, and document your discoveries.

3 – Forage for wild mushrooms

One of our common wild edible mushrooms is chicken of the woods. It is not only delicious, but can also be a hefty harvest if you find it. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Mushroom hunting is a popular activity around the world, with Sweden, France, and Italy offering some of the most magical experiences and delicious abundance. Here in the states we have our own special palate of wild edibles, hidden in forests, fields and even back yards. Be sure that you can make a positive identification before consuming any foraged mushrooms. While most mushrooms are not poisonous, those that are can be very dangerous — even deadly.

4 – Eat different mushrooms

Asian mushrooms (Image: FotoosVanRobin via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 2.0)

Since the vast majority of mushrooms sold in the US are button mushrooms — or their larger counterpart, portobellos — chances are you’ve only experienced a handful of the 200 or so species of commonly-eaten mushrooms out there. Fat-free, nutrient-dense and flavorful, edible mushrooms are an excellent addition to any diet.

While mushrooms taste best when fresh, you don’t have to visit Scandinavia for chanterelles or Japan for maitake (though it would be worth it!). Specialty food markets, particularly Asian groceries, carry a surprising variety of mushrooms — both fresh and dried. Choose some that tickle your fancy and figure out how to cook them. Odds are you won’t be disappointed.

In fact, I suggest you make every Monday “Mushroom Monday,” and feature mushrooms in your main meal. Why should Tacos and Fish get all the fuss?

5 – Drink mushrooms for health benefits

(Image: Dagmara Dombrovska via pexels)

With a growing interest in the medicinal value of mushrooms, there is no shortage of drinkable products packed with the power of mushrooms. From lion’s mane for memory to cordyceps for stamina, medicinal mushrooms are found in countless brewable blends tailored to meet your particular needs. They mostly mimic a common coffee or tea, but they can be pricey. If you find something you love, you might consider making your own.

Chaga chai is a popular choice that you can make by adding chaga (an immune-boosting mushroom) to your favorite chai recipe. Likewise, your favorite, fresh-brewed, morning coffee can be enhanced with the addition of one or more medicinal mushrooms.

6 – Be inspired

(Image: kooikkari via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

Mushrooms have tremendous potential for healing the earth, in a process called mycoremediation (fungus restoring balance). Not only do they play a major role in breaking down dead organic matter, they also have the ability to absorb and transform many toxins — including plastics.

In addition, mushrooms can be used to make sustainable building materials and fabrics, which are both durable and biodegradable. So don’t stop with what mushrooms can do for you; imagine what you can do with mushrooms!

7 – Create

(Image: Orin Zebest via Flickr CC BY 2.0)

Mushrooms have been a popular subject in art forever. Simple figures in beautiful shapes and colors, they are a simply a delight to recreate in just about any medium.

Try making tiny mushrooms by painting the caps on fresh acorns this fall, or start working on your mushroom masterpiece. From spore prints to water colors, paper mache, or knitting and crochet, mushrooms inspire all sorts of irresistible arts and crafts.

8 – Grow mushrooms

Versatile and forgiving oyster mushrooms are a great way to get into mycoculture. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

While man has been cultivating mushrooms for over 1,000 years, it has never been easier than it is today. Regardless of your experience level, you can grow delicious, edible mushrooms at home in a few weeks.

Simple grow kits for nearly 10 different varieties are available from mushroom culture vendors online. They also offer lots of mycelium-colonized media for inoculating your own substrate when you’re ready to get serious.

9 – Join the mushroom community

(Image: Pixabay via pexels)

More and more people are taking an interest in mushrooms, and they are, by and large, interesting folks. Sign up for a class, take part in a local mushroom walk, or join the North American Mycological Association to connect with them. You will make new friends as you uncover the countless wonders of the mushroom world; and it will be mush more fun for everyone!

