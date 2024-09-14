Happy Wellness Expo Presents Many Avenues Towards Whole Health

With a new location at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Hall, the Happy Wellness Expo was bursting with positive energy on Sunday, September 8. This spacious, indoor event hosted scores of vendors offering an amazing array of avenues heading in the same direction: holistic health.

A holistic approach to wellness addresses many aspects of life in treating and preventing illness; including physical, mental and spiritual condition, and the many ways we are affected by external factors.

A path toward wellness often incorporates lifestyle and behavioral change, education, stress management, various healing modalities and other forms of support. The Happy Wellness Expo was full of fascinating products and services and many opportunities to try them first-hand.

Massage

Access Bars practitioner targets specific areas of your life by massaging the corresponding points on the head. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Touch n Heal offered Ayurvedic reflexology treatment, plus tools for self treatment. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Energy healing

Energy enhancement was a key focus of the expo, and there seem to be countless ways to achieve it.

(Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Color therapy (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Color therapy is a type of vibrational healing that uses color wavelengths to restore and balance energy.

Sound therapy (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Some vendors offered multiple services, like Shannon Wisener, who uses the vibration and frequency of tuning forks to promote healing, and also helps people connect with their inner guidance through tarot card reading.

Natural beauty and cleaning products

Distributor Jamie Webber said she didn’t wear makeup before she found SeneGense, because she didn’t like the way it felt. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

SeneGense offers a full range of long-lasting cosmetics and revolutionary anti-aging skincare products.

Mary Kay now has a natural-certified skin care line. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Chemical-free cleaning products (Image: Jessie Xu)

Norwex boasts a revolutionary cleaning cloth that practically eliminates the need for many cleansers. Their ultra-micro fibers are embedded with silver, to eliminate 99 percent of all bacteria with only water.

Honey products (Image: Ila Boncxek/Vision Times)

You may not think of honey as a skincare ingredient, but it is actually a good source of antioxidants, and has powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can promote healing of the skin and reduce the effects of aging.

Healing accessories

Beautiful crystals help restore positive energy. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Incense and essential oils help promote relaxation and mindfulness. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Lifestyles

Plant Powered Metro New York is a non-profit organization that promotes a plant-based diet through events and education. This lifestyle change can support physical wellness and clarity of mind. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Falun Dafa (Image: Jessie Xu)

The gentle exercises and meditation of Falun Dafa (Falun Gong) improve the body on many levels, while the guiding principles of Truthfulness, Compassion and Forbearance lift the heart and mind to higher realms.

Gan Jing World (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

A new digital platform free of immoral and violent content, Gan Jing World is integral to a wholesome, modern lifestyle.

HTM is a clothing line meant to empower individuals to lead robust and resilient lives. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Healing innovation

Expo attendees had the opportunity to try out a variety of innovative tools for healing, such as the Bio-Electro-Magnetic-Energy-Regulation (BEMER). This therapy works with microcirculation in the muscles to help stimulate blood circulation for better health.

Portable sauna experience (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

Many people enjoyed a warming spell in a mini sauna, offering all the benefits of a sauna (including relaxation, improved circulation, pain relief, improved respiration, reduced inflammation) in a portable package.

Sam and his LightForce Healing Capsule. (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

The Lemurian Light Healing Capsule harnesses the energy of lemurian quartz, a powerful crystal of cosmic energy that can help one expand the heart and connect with the Divine.

And more!

Attendees also had the chance to sample a variety of nutrient-dense foods and beverages — including Zen City coffee; and there was no shortage of supplements and remedies that would fall under the category of alternative medicine.

Turtlebrook Farms (Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

CBD is the medicinal component of marijuana, as opposed to THC, the psychoactive ingredient. Besides working to protect an endangered turtle population, Tim and Marsha produce flowers and tinctures from CBD extracted from plants grown on Turtlebrook Farm.

(Image: Ila Bonczek/Vision Times)

The long list of vendors goes on, to include acupuncture, chiropractic healing, personal training, holistic pet care, preventative medicine, reflexology, and more.

The ways toward wellness are diverse, and navigating a path is a personal journey that evolves as we grow and explore. Sometimes the progress will seem slow. Take one step at a time, choose a positive attitude like that demonstrated at the Expo, and treasure the process.