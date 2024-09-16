DAYES Coffee Brings Bold New Flavors to Middletown in Flagship Store Opening

MIDDLETOWN, New York — This scenic town in upstate New York was buzzing with excitement as DAYES Coffee Roasters opened its doors at its new expanded location on Sept. 13. The specialty coffee shop, which first began in early 2022, has already carved out a spot for itself on the local coffee scene — and its grand opening is set to attract even more coffee enthusiasts.

With a focus on sustainability, health, and innovation, DAYES Coffee offers an experience unlike any other. Its founder and owner, Grant Lee, brings a unique blend of passion and expertise to the world of coffee. “I didn’t drink that much coffee before because it’s bitter, and that’s why we developed this brand,” said Lee.

From cancer research to coffee roasting

Hailing from South Korea, Lee has had a remarkable story behind his transition from a long career in cancer research to the coffee industry. “I worked 22 years in the cancer research area,” he shared, reflecting on his career at prestigious institutions like Minnesota and Rutgers University. But after retiring, Lee discovered a new passion: coffee.

“After I retired, I became interested in coffee because most people drink a lot of coffee. I wanted to create a smoother, less bitter coffee that anyone could enjoy,” he said.

DAYES Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster dedicated to producing high-quality, flavorful coffee beans that are ethically sourced, sustainably grown, and most importantly — delicious and affordable to enjoy everyday. (Image: Jane Gao/Vision Times)

Lee’s scientific background plays a pivotal role in how DAYES Coffee approaches its roasting and brewing process. Using a unique “enzyme fermentation process” to reduce the bitterness of the coffee while retaining its rich flavor, Lee explained how this method is inspired by the process used in making wine, but with a twist.

“Our enzyme complex fermentation process decreases caffeine and reduces oxidation, which extends the beans’ freshness and makes the coffee much smoother,” said Lee.

A healthier brew

For Lee, creating a healthier cup of coffee was paramount. “Our coffee only has a caffeine content of about 10 to 14 percent, making it ideal for everyday drinking,” he said. One of the key benefits of DAYES Coffee is that it allows consumers to enjoy multiple cups without experiencing the typical jitters or trouble sleeping. “You can drink two or three cups without losing sleep at night, and it’s also good for the body.”

DAYES Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster dedicated to producing high-quality, flavorful coffee beans that are ethically sourced, sustainably grown, and most importantly — delicious and affordable to enjoy everyday. (Image: via DAYES Coffee Roasters)

Lee also emphasized the health benefits of their coffee, particularly for older adults who are sensitive to high caffeine levels. “Our coffee has anti-cancer properties, and it’s great for older people,” Lee noted. This emphasis on health, combined with his background in cancer research, sets DAYES Coffee apart from traditional coffee shops and demonstrates the company’s commitment to quality and well-being.

Sustainability and innovation at the core

In addition to offering a smoother, less bitter cup of coffee, DAYES Coffee is deeply committed to sustainability. From the beans they source to the roasting process itself, DAYES is conscious of its environmental impact. The company uses the Loring Smart Roaster, which allows for precise control over the roasting process while reducing emissions.

“Almost 70 to 80 percent of the coffee’s taste depends on the roasting machine and profile technique,” said Lee. With the Loring Smart Roaster, DAYES can guarantee that each brew is consistent, flavorful, and environmentally friendly. The brand also sources its coffee beans from countries like Guatemala and Ethiopia that don’t use pesticides or other chemicals.

DAYES Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster dedicated to producing high-quality, flavorful coffee beans that are ethically sourced, sustainably grown, and most importantly — delicious and affordable to enjoy everyday. (Image: via DAYES Coffee Roasters)

The company’s flagship store in Middletown, which can now accommodate 53 guests indoors and has an outdoor deck, offers a welcoming environment for those who want to relax with a quality cup of joe. “The seating area is very open now,” Lee shared. “Many people gave us feedback to extend the seating, and we listened. Our new space is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy coffee in a calm, relaxed setting.”

Tailored to your tastes

At DAYES Coffee, the experience is all about customization. With a wide range of coffee blends, from light and bright to bold and full-bodied, there is something for every coffee lover. Whether you prefer a classic espresso or a specialty latte, DAYES prides itself on offering personalized recommendations to each customer.

Lee’s philosophy of creating a coffee shop that caters to the community shines through in every aspect of DAYES Coffee. “We are doing our own roasting,” he explained, noting that they focus on roasting their beans to a medium to medium-dark level, which helps enhance the smoothness without over-roasting and creating bitterness. “Some famous brands roast too dark, and that’s not good for health,” Lee added. “We want to offer something smoother, more like tea, that anyone can enjoy.”

DAYES Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster dedicated to producing high-quality, flavorful coffee beans that are ethically sourced, sustainably grown, and most importantly — delicious and affordable to enjoy everyday. (Image: via DAYES Coffee Roasters)

“We are excited for Mr. Lee and his business expansion,” said Joseph M. DeStefano, Mayor of Middletown. “He is a good businessman who knows how to do business here in downtown Middletown; he has attracted a lot of people from all over the region, the coffee is excellent, and the commitment to doing business here is second to none.”

DeStefano added, “We appreciate the investment, his commitment, and we are looking forward to many many more years of doing business with him.”

Other VIPS in attendance included Assemblywoman candidate for New York’s 100th District, Paula Kay, who praised the opening as a positive addition to the Middletown community. “I’ve already been lucky enough to sample the bubble tea this morning and it’s incredible,” said Kay, adding, “The space is beautiful and it’s part of a dynamic revitalization of downtown. It’s really important and amazing when the city and state cooperate — look at how much North Street [has expanded].”

For those who prefer a cup of tea, DAYES also has you covered. “I am an iced coffee person and love tea,” said Kay. “I’m really more of a tea drinker and there’s lots of great tea here so I am excited to frequent this place.”

When asked about her campaign run, Kay said, “The campaign is going great — we have tremendous momentum and union endorsements have been rolling in almost every week.” She added, “Just walking down the streets of Middletown, people are coming up to me and telling me ‘good luck and we’re very excited for what’s to come’.”

Expansion plans

While DAYES Coffee is focused on establishing itself as a local favorite in Middletown, Lee has bigger plans on the horizon. He hopes to expand DAYES Coffee into New York City and beyond by bringing his unique fermentation process and health-conscious approach to a wider audience. “Coffee fermentation is becoming a trend, much like wine,” said Lee. “We decided to target the American market first, but we’re already thinking about the future.”

Local resident Luis German who attended the grand opening on Sept. 13, 2024, told Vision Times that he’s looking forward to enjoying the scrumptious coffee and pastries at DAYES Coffee Roasters. (Image: Jane Gao/Vision Times)

For now, Middletown residents are the lucky ones to experience DAYES Coffee firsthand. With its commitment to sustainability and innovation, DAYES Coffee Roasters is poised to become a go-to spot for coffee lovers who appreciate both flavor and quality.

“I came here for the grand opening to see the ribbon cutting, which was really nice and exciting,” said local resident Luis German. “I also like the coffee and pastries and it’s nice to have a new shop here on North Street in Middletown — it’s very well needed, and I think once people see that North Street has all these different stores, they’re going to enjoy coming here, purchasing, and having a nice time.”

Say ‘yes’ to DAYES

The name DAYES itself encapsulates the ethos of the brand: “Daily” and “Yes,” encouraging customers to say “yes” to each new day with a delicious, smooth cup of coffee. As DAYES celebrates its expanded opening in Middletown, it stands out as more than just a coffee shop — it’s a community hub where coffee, health, and innovation converge.

So whether you’re a coffee aficionado or someone who enjoys a smooth, flavorful cup of tea, DAYES Coffee is ready to welcome you. Say yes to the day — and say yes to DAYES Coffee Roasters.

DAYES Coffee Roasters

34 North Street

Middletown, NY 10940

Tel: (845) 239-4789

With reporting by Jane Gao.