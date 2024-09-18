‘Jazz in the Sky’ at Flushing House: Celebrating 50 Years of Community Service

FLUSHING, New York — On Sept. 13th, the rooftop of Flushing House transformed into a vibrant celebration of music and philanthropy for its annual “Jazz in the Sky” gala and fundraiser. The event, now a cornerstone in the Flushing House community calendar, offered more than just an evening of entertainment and fine dining; it was a celebration of the organization’s 50-year legacy of community service in providing independent living options to older adults.

As the sun set over one of the most stunning skyline views in New York City, attendees were treated to the musical talents of two acclaimed bands: the Brooklyn Porch Band and Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra.

With their smooth, classic jazz tones, the evening resonated with both longtime jazz lovers and newcomers alike. The music and atmosphere perfectly set the tone for a night dedicated to bringing together residents, their families, and supporters for a worthy cause.

On Sept. 13th, 2024, the rooftop of Flushing House transformed into a vibrant celebration of music and philanthropy for its Annual “Jazz in the Sky” gala and fundraiser. (Image: Mary Lee/Vision Times)

A thriving community hub

Flushing House, a not-for-profit retirement community, has a long history of providing independent living options to older adults, and “Jazz in the Sky” was one of the many ways the organization continues to sustain its mission.

As CEO and President of Flushing House, Rev. Douglas Kurtz said the event not only brought joy and excitement to many people, but also directly supported the George Nussbaum Fund. The fund was established to subsidize residents who had lived at Flushing House for over five years and may be facing financial difficulties.

On Sept. 13th, 2024, the rooftop of Flushing House transformed into a vibrant celebration of music and philanthropy for its Annual “Jazz in the Sky” gala and fundraiser. Pictured: CEO and President of Flushing House Rev. Douglas Kurtz. (Image: Mary Lee/Vision Times)

“Through the 50 years that Flushing House has been here, we have touched the lives of tens of thousands of individuals who have lived here and their family members who have been involved throughout the years,” said Kurtz as he reflected on the broader impact of the facility.

The organization’s dedication to its residents was clear, with a firm commitment to never asking anyone to leave due to financial hardship. “Flushing House has never asked anybody to leave due to their inability to pay,” said Kurtz.

Improving the lives of residents

Going beyond the glitz and glamor, “Jazz in the Sky” also served as a fundraiser to support Flushing House’s long-term residents. Every dollar raised from ticket sales and contributions went directly to the George Nussbaum Fund — named in honor of the man who chaired the board for decades and was instrumental in establishing Flushing House.

“George Nussbaum was the chairman of the board for about 40 years,” said Kurtz, adding “It was under his leadership that this building was built, and in recognition of his service, we dedicated this fund to him.” The significance of the fund resonated deeply with the Flushing House community, as it helps ensure that long-term residents can continue to enjoy the comfort and security they’ve come to depend on, even if financial difficulties arise.

Nancy Rojas, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Flushing House and Pamala Eng a resident pose for a photo in the lobby of Flushing House at 38-20 Bowne Street, Flushing, New York on Sept. 30, 2023. (Image: Judy Tao/Vision Times)

The night’s entertainment didn’t stop with jazz alone. Attendees had the chance to take part in raffles, including the popular 50/50 raffle, where half of the proceeds went to a lucky winner and the other half was reinvested into Flushing House’s Resident Fund. Kurtz encouraged guests to contribute generously: “Please make sure to go inside and check out the raffle. Every bit helps to support our mission, and we are grateful for your generosity.”

As the night drew to a close, guests left with more than memories of enchanting jazz and exquisite food. They knew that they had been part of something larger — supporting Flushing House’s mission of care, dignity, and community for its residents.

A vibrant event

Key sponsors also played a significant role in making “Jazz in the Sky” a success. This year, Flushing House recognized VIP sponsors such as Flushing Hospital and JW Pharmacy, whose contributions were invaluable. Kurtz offered his heartfelt thanks during the event, particularly noting their unwavering assistance throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sept. 13th, 2024, the rooftop of Flushing House transformed into a vibrant celebration of music and philanthropy for its Annual “Jazz in the Sky” gala and fundraiser. (Image: Mary Lee/Vision Times)

“Flushing Hospital was right there with us, giving us all kinds of help and assistance,” said Kurtz, adding, “When they come in, you can see the concern and the love that they have for our residents, and that means the world to me.”

The fundraiser also offered more than just beautiful music and a chance to donate to a worthy cause. Guests enjoyed an exquisite dinner paired with fine wine and spirits — all set against the backdrop of New York City’s glittering skyline.

For those who attended, it was an unforgettable evening. And for the residents of Flushing House, the support from this event will help secure the comfort and security of their community for years to come.

Organizer: Flushing House

3820 Bowne Street

Flushing, NY 11354

Tel: (718) 762-3198

With reporting by Mary Lee.