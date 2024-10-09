Meet the Independent Maverick Fighting for Orange County in New York’s State Senate

ORANGE COUNTY, New York — James Skoufis, the current State Senator representing New York’s 42nd District, is no stranger to public service. Since his election to the New York State Assembly at the age of 25, Skoufis has spent the last 12 years serving his community with a passion for independent leadership.

Now seeking re-election to continue his tenure in the State Senate, Skoufis sat down with Vision Times to share his track record of tackling tough issues — often by challenging the status quo within his own party to prioritize the needs of Orange County. Known for his unrelenting dedication to his constituents, Skoufis brings to the table a combination of youth, experience, and a fierce independent streak that sets him apart.

“I was very privileged to be elected at such a young age in the state assembly back in 2012,” said Skoufis as he reflected on his early start in politics, adding, “I’ve always been an independent voice — a maverick — someone that’s not afraid to criticize either party.”

A strong focus on community

“I love this community,” said Skoufis, explaining that his motivation for entering politics stems from a desire to give back to the place that shaped and supported him. “I want to support the community that did so much for me and my family while growing up.”

His focus on public service comes from a belief in the power of government to do good, a conviction deeply influenced by his family’s immigrant experience. Growing up in a working-class family, Skoufis didn’t come from privilege. “Unlike a lot of politicians, I was not born on third base,” he said, adding, “My family, my early years were spent in public housing in New York City, and I’m one generation removed from food stamps.”

Skoufis also speaks to his hands-on approach in representing Orange County, from advocating for economic opportunities to prioritizing public safety. His efforts to curb crime and support law enforcement are key themes in his campaign, as he emphasizes the need for strong leadership in this area. “I’ve always been the type of Democrat that prioritizes public safety, supports law enforcement, [and] makes sure that prosecutors have the tools that they need to hold bad actors accountable,” said Skoufis.

This pragmatic approach has won him support from constituents who value a politician willing to take a balanced stance on key issues. Skoufis’ own family’s rise to the middle class has also shaped his political perspective, fueling his drive to create opportunities for working- and middle-class families across the district.

Initiatives that deliver results

In his current term, Skoufis has championed a number of significant policy initiatives, many of which are still in progress. One of his most important goals has been the expansion of universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) programs in New York — something he has worked tirelessly to implement across the state. “We’re about three-quarters of the way to universal pre-K in a place like Orange County,” he said, adding, “I want to see that through and make sure that every four-year-old has a UPK slot available to them.”

Beyond education, Skoufis has been a vocal advocate for improving infrastructure in the Hudson Valley. From repaving state roads to ensuring bridges are properly maintained, Skoufis has continually pressed for additional investment in the district’s infrastructure. He remains critical of corporate interests in the county, particularly regarding what he describes as “corporate welfare” in the form of tax breaks to big businesses. “I pride myself on being a taxpayer watchdog,” he said, highlighting his efforts to ensure that public money is spent responsibly.

Skoufis has also led the charge on reforming New York’s economic development programs by implementing a state-appointed monitor to oversee corporate tax breaks. This reform ensures that businesses receiving state support are held accountable and with transparency, rather than being funneled into corporate welfare. It also protects the interest of taxpayers.

Independent leadership in a partisan world

A central pillar of Skoufis’s campaign is his commitment to independence. With an impressive voting record that shows he’s not afraid to break with his party, Skoufis prides himself on voting in the best interests of his constituents, rather than towing the party line. “I had the most independent voting record in the Senate this year,” he noted, “I broke with my party over 120 times on votes.”

His willingness to challenge his own party has also led him to take stances that sometimes place him in opposition to Democratic leadership. For instance, Skoufis has been a vocal critic of congestion pricing proposals in New York — a plan supported by some of his Democratic colleagues. He has also called for changes to bail reform laws by identifying areas that need improvement to ensure public safety and accountability.

Skoufis’s brand of independent leadership has resonated with voters in Orange County who see him as a politician who is not afraid to stand up for what is right, regardless of political pressures. As Skoufis gears up for another term, he promises to continue being a strong, independent voice in Albany. “There’s no one that fights harder for Orange County in Albany than I believe I do every single day,” he said.

Looking ahead

As Skoufis campaigns for re-election, he’s keen to build on his past successes while addressing new challenges. Public safety, infrastructure improvements, and expanding access to early childhood education remain at the top of his agenda, alongside his commitment to fiscal responsibility and government transparency.

At just 36 years old, Skoufis already has more than a decade of political experience under his belt. Yet, he continues to approach his work with the same passion and drive that propelled him into office. “My mentality and my focus is, what can I do to make Orange County a better place?” said Skoufis, adding, “I’ve got no problem doing what I have to do to fight for Orange County every day.”

New York State’s general and special elections are slated for Nov. 5, 2024. Early voting starts Oct. 26 and concludes Nov. 3. For more information, visit Skoufis’ official campaign site here.

With reporting by Jane Gao.